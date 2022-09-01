Snake Bytes 9/1: Blownout

D-backs suffer ‘brutal all the way around’ loss to Phillies

We don’t need to go over it. You guys saw it. It wasn’t pretty. We’ve got to turn the page and be ready to go tomorrow … Got to keep playing baseball the way we have been in the previous days.”

Starting pitcher Tommy Henry couldn’t consistently find the zone in his sixth career outing.

The southpaw walked four batters in four-plus frames, two to lead off innings whom both scored.

Every Phillies starter gets at least 2 hits in blowout win

But the Phillies snapped a three-game losing streak Wednesday night with an 18-2 pummeling of Arizona. The victory maintained a half-game lead over San Diego for the second NL Wild Card and a three-game lead over Milwaukee, which is chasing both teams.

D-backs to give fuel discount cards to first 15,000 fans in attendance at September 2nd game

The cards will provide 20 cents off per gallon of any grade of gas at Circle K pumps throughout the month of September.

D-backs giving fans plenty to cheer about going into September

Alek Thomas is making highlight-reel grabs in center field, Zach Gallen has been pitching lights out, and Corbin Carroll wasted no time showing this week why he is one of the top-rated prospects in all of the major leagues.

Carroll’s hitting ability and speed have been on full display in his first few games since being called up from AAA. He has five RBIs in two games and went from first to home on an Alek Thomas double Monday that went viral for his speed on the base paths. Carroll looked like he was moving in fast-forward mode, traveling nearly 31 feet per second scoring easily.

D-backs sticking behind Madison Bumgarner amid worst season of career

So it begs the question: Should the D-backs shut him down for the rest of the season?

“No, we haven’t had that conversation yet,” Hazen said Tuesday. “He needs to keep going out there and pitch.”

Lovullo, however, admitted that discussion could be on the table if the performances keep putting Arizona behind the eight-ball.

“I think there will be (a discussion) and we’ve had discussions with Bum directly about certain things at certain times and they’re very difficult discussions,” Lovullo told Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo. “We just know what he’s capable of doing, he’s had some good runs. And if we can get him on a run for the next five or six starts, we know he can go out there and give us some quality starts. We’ve got to have that discussion, nothing has been written in stone.

D-backs 2023 Spring Training schedule drops

The Arizona Diamondbacks begin spring with a Saturday, Feb. 25, split-squad day. The team will play the Colorado Rockies at their shared home, Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, and also head to Mesa to face the Oakland Athletics at HoHoKam Stadium.

Baseball News:

White Sox manager Tony La Russa out indefinitely with unspecified medical issue

Bench coach Miguel Cairo will manage the White Sox on an interim basis while La Russa undergoes testing by his personal physicians in Arizona.

“It’s unbelievably tough,” outfielder Andrew Vaughn said. “We really don’t have much information on what’s going on.”

Cairo said after Tuesday’s loss to the Kansas City Royals that the White Sox hoped to learn more about La Russa’s status Wednesday.

“We are going to keep him in our thoughts and hopefully everything is fine,” Cairo said.

MLB announces 2023 Padres-Giants series in Mexico City

MLB revealed that the Giants and Padres are slated to square off at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú in Mexico’s capital city for a two-game series on April 29 and 30, 2023. Previously, MLB had scheduled regular-season series in Mexico City for ’20 and ’22, but the COVID-19 pandemic and labor stoppage, respectively, snuffed those plans.

MLB argues umpire Angel Hernandez’s 3 overturned calls in 2018 ALDS cost him World Series spot

“For years, Hernandez has refused to admit that the call he made was incorrect and instead has attempted to blame the quality of the replay equipment,” MLB said. “Hernandez’s inability to put the Cleveland incident behind him — and his continued insistence that others were at fault for his wrong decision — was emblematic of why Torre considered him to be unsuitable for World Series assignments and a permanent crew chief role. The issue was not the bad call itself, but Hernandez’s reaction to his mistake.”