Arizona Diamondbacks: September confidence poll

August results

July was not a good month for the team, and this factored into the numbers from the start of August. The team went 11-14, which was an improvement over June’s 9-16, but still short of expectations, especially considering a relatively soft schedule. The Dallas Keuchel experiment proved a complete disaster, and the team was also relatively inactive at the trade deadline, though did ship off David Peralta and Luke Weaver. The draft did bring in Druw Jones, but this does not appear to have made much difference. Here are the numbers from the August poll

37% - 1 (not confident in the slightest)

14% - 2

10% - 3

16% - 4

11% - 5

7% - 6

3% - 7

1% - 8

0% - 9 (very, very, VERY confident)

That’s a sharp downturn at the bottom end, with “1” almost doubling, going from 20% to 37%. Most of that increase seemed to come from the “3” category, which dropped an almost equal amount, going from 25% to 10%. Oddly though, there was a slight increase in the upper half of confidence, with those voting “6” or better actually increasing slightly, from 8% to 11%. Those must be the Druw Jones fans... Still, it was not enough to counter the drop elsewhere, and consequently the average declined back below three, going from 3.29 to 2.90. That is the lowest it has been since the beginning of March.

Below, you can see the breakdown for the past 12 polls’ results, followed by the line graph showing the trends over this and previous seasons.

September poll

August has actually been a pleasant surprise. At the time of writing (as we head into the Phillies series), the team is above .500 at 14-11, and has outscored its opponents by 15 runs, the first time they’ve done both for a full calendar month since April 2021. The young outfield is beginning to come together nicely, and the team’s top prospect Corbin Carroll is now on the roster. However, the bullpen still remains a cause for concern, as does Madison Bumgarner, and the schedule in September is just brutal, with a lot of games against likely post-season opponents. The hoped-for improvement on last year of +20 games is by no means certain.

But what do you reckon? As ever, feel free to explain your choice in the comments, especially if it has changed from the previous one.