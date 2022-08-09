Diamondbacks Game Preview #109: 8/9 vs. Pirates

Today's Lineups PIRATES DIAMONDBACKS Kevin Newman - SS Josh Rojas - 3B Bryan Reynolds - CF Alek Thomas - CF Ke'Bryan Hayes - 3B Ketel Marte - 2B Ben Gamel - RF Christian Walker - 1B Michael Chavis - 1B Daulton Varsho - RF Rodolfo Castro - 2B Jake McCarthy - LF Oneil Cruz - DH Seth Beer - DH Greg Allen - LF Carson Kelly - C Jason Delay - C Geraldo Perdomo - SS Zach Thompson - RHP Tommy Henry - LHP

Roster moves

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the following roster moves:

Recalled OF Cooper Hummel (No. 21) from Triple-A Reno.

Optioned C Jose Herrera to Reno following last night’s game.

Well, that was... interesting. Just yesterday, we pointed out how Herrera was on pace to set an all-time low for OPS and OPS+ by a Diamondback with as much playing time as he had received. Today, he gets replaced on the roster. Interestingly though, not by a catcher. I have to presume this means that Daulton Varsho will also be seeing action again behind the plate, rather than Herrera. If that is the case, then given Varsho getting most of his recent playing time in the outfield, then bringing Hummel back makes some sense. The problem is, Hummel has been a poster child for the Reno chasm. With similar numbers of PA there and in the majors, he has had an OPS of .950 in Reno, but only .577 with the D-backs.

We’ll see if this stint goes any better. While small sample sizes certainly apply, Jake McCarthy has hit a little better since he was recalled, than at the beginning of the season. Through June 14, he had a .687 OPS over 86 PA; since coming back up on July 11, he has a .729 OPS over 69 PA. On the other hand (and VERY small sample sizes here), Seth Beer hardly seems to have improved any after his spell down in Reno. Even with his modest three-game hitting streak, he is 3-for-18 with no walks or extra-base hits, and six strikeouts. With his previous PA being split just about equally from both sides, the switch-hitter has been a little better vs. RHP (.613 OPS) as opposed to LHP (.539).

Meanwhile, Tommy Henry gets to make his second start, and his first in front of the home crowd. His debut was one pitch away from being very solid, but three-run homers are never going to help any line score. Perhaps a little more confidence in his stuff won’t hurt, as Henry also walked as many batters as he struck out (three of each), over the five innings of his first outing. Be interesting to see if pitching coach Brett Strom’s adjustments prove as successful on Henry, as the ones Strom apparently made to Zac Gallen last night. That might as much be on the young pitcher as anything. You can hear about changes, and understand the need for them; yet, execution is not always simple.