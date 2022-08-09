Snake Bytes - 8/9: Zac Gallen locks the Pirates in the brig

Last Night’s Game

[Jim McLennan] Diamondbacks 3, Pirates 0: Stunning bunts

“Zac Gallen had one of his best starts of the season, tossing seven shutout innings as the D-backs squeaked past the Pirates. For a long time, it looked as if a run-scoring double-play would be all Arizona might obtain, before a two-run Ketel Marte single with the bases loaded in the eighth, provided some much needed breathing room. Chairman of the Closer Committee, Ian Kennedy, notched his seventh save, and the D-backs reached the two-thirds point of the campaign fifteen games better than they were at the same stage in 2021.”

[Jesse Morrison | Arizona Sports] Zac Gallen’s terrific outing propels Diamondbacks over Pirates

“Arizona Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen dominated the Pittsburgh Pirates with seven efficient innings on Monday at Chase Field in Phoenix as the D-backs (49-59) took down Pittsburgh (44-65) 3-0.”

[Steve Gilbert | dbacks.com] Gallen’s meticulous preparation pays off in 7-inning gem

“The prep work is all part of the meticulousness and dedication with which Gallen approaches his work and it has certainly paid dividends for him.”

[Nick Piecoro | Arizona Republic] Zac Gallen has it ‘all working’ in Diamondbacks’ win over Pirates

“Diamondbacks right-hander Zac Gallen has been searching all season for his slider. He thinks he might have finally found it. In a 3-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night, Gallen showed how dominant he can be when he has all four of his pitches working in unison.”

Diamondbacks News

[Arizona Sports] D-backs recall RHP Edwin Uceta from Triple-A Reno, place LHP Kyle Nelson on IL

“The Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday recalled right-handed reliever Edwin Uceta from Triple-A Reno and placed left-handed pitcher Kyle Nelson on the 15-day injured list (lower-back spasms) retroactive to Aug. 5.”

MLB News

[Darragh McDonald | MLB Trade Rumors] Cubs to release Jason Heyward at end of season

“Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer spoke to reporters, including Jesse Rogers of ESPN, relaying that outfielder Jason Heyward will not be with the club in 2023. That would be the last year of Heyward’s contract, but it seems the club will go in a different direction.”

[Darragh McDonald | MLB Trade Rumors] Cubs claim Franmil Reyes from Guardians

“The Cubs are “adding” slugger Franmil Reyes, according to Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic. Reyes had been designated for assignment by the Guardians on Saturday. Since the trade deadline has passed, the Cubs have presumably claimed Reyes off waivers.”

Injuries

Chris Sale fractures wrist, will miss remainder of season

Matt Carpenter suffers foot fracture