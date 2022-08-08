Deyvison De Los Santos, Jamison Hill named Diamondbacks Minor League Player and Pitcher of the Month for July 2022

The Diamondbacks have named their Minor League Player and Pitcher of the Month. The two players receiving the honors for the whole system in July are infielder Deyvison De Los Santos and right-handed starter Jamison Hill. Both players are currently playing for the D-backs’ High-A affiliate in Hillsboro.

De Los Santos was part of the Diamondbacks 2019 international signing class. In less than two years, he has emerged as the crown jewel from that year due to his light tower power and improving hit tool. After a strong June and first half of July, the 19-year-old slugger has been promoted to High-A Hillsboro. For the month of July, De Los Santos hit .407/.429/.637 with 4 doubles, 1 triple, 5 home runs, 18 runs batted in, and 17 runs scored. His 37 hits led all minor leaguers in the month of July.