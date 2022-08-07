Tidings from Turambar: D-backs 6, Rockies 4

Record: 48-59. Pace: 73-89. Change on 2021: +15.

Inning 1:

Another glorious monsoon filled day here up north in Flagstaff. Pint in hand, smile on my face and impending rain on its way. Great time for baseball.

Davies’ starts thinks out forcing two straight pop ups, but then allows two straight 2out singles. Those injustices are followed by a walk and it’s clear that Davies and foolin no one.

By the grace of god we get out of the inning, but with almost 30 pitches thrown my confidence in Davies this game is very much in doubt.

CWalk gets our Sunday going with a bang; crushing his 26th bomb of the season and making it a 2-0 game.

Inning 2:

Davies is once again on shaky ground with a double and a walk. Somehow he skates by with a subsequent K followed by a double play. Whew…

No CWalk means no offense here in the bottom of the 2nd. Meh, that’s ok. At least it’s on raining on us yet.

Inning 3:

16 pitches was all it took to put down the Rocks here in the 3rd. Davies is looking great today, but he might be just enough.

Nothing to report in the bottom of the frame. No threats from us at all but our 2-run lead is very much alive.

Inning 4:

Davies has himself another solid scoreless inning in the 4th, but though we get runners aboard in the bottom of frame our bats fail once more to pad our fragile lead. 2-0 going in to the 5th.

Inning 5:

Once more Davies sends down the Rockies 1-2-3ish thanks to a clutch double play to close the inning. I’ll take it through.

Any continued chance to avoid our bullpen is fine by me.

Still no excitement to report for our offense once more, except for Rojas to continue being a boss. So we’re off to the 6th still clutching on our 2-run lead…

Inning 6:

Looks like Torrey’s seen enough of Davies and he hands the ball of to Ginkel to keep our lead intact.

A leadoff walk, a double, another double, a single, another walk, one more single results in our lead evaporating and Ginkel’s short night coming to a close. All of this, mind you, with no outs.

Thus it falls to Mantiply to salvage this mess, which he does, though not without seeing another Rockie cross the plate. All it took was one disastrous inning from our bullpen and we’re now down 2-4. Fun.

Thankfully Rivera’s solo shot in the bottom of the frame makes it a one run game, but more bullpen use to come fills me with dread….

3-4 Rocks going in to the 7th.

Inning 7:

God must be feeling kind to us today as both Mantiply and Devenski combine to keep our deficit to one.

Our bats are at work folks, or specifically Rojas’ bat is. For his super clutch double to plate Alcantara has tied us up and we’re in a whole new game now!

4-4 going in to the 8th.

Inning 8:

Devenski keeps the Rocks out of it once more and our bats once more come through.

Though in the later case a series of walks, a hit and a balk (above) see that tie broken. That followed by a sac fly and suddenly our two run lead we thought long dead was back once more.

6-4 Dbacks going in to the 9th.

Inning 9:

Melancon . Why? Why did it have to be Melancon?

Ughhhh

He starts off solid enough striking out the bearded maniac Blackmon, but after issuing a walk followed by a single my good feelings for this game are fast vanishing.

That feeling peaks as the Dbacks opt to Cron to load the bases with 2 outs, but a groundout bails us out of disaster and we got ourselves a series win!

Woot!!!!!

Bells and whistles, by Jim

High wire: Zach Davies, +27.0%

Safety net: Rojas, +23.7%; Varsho, +22.4%; Devenski, +14.1%; Alcantara, +14.1%; Mantiply, +10.8%; Rivera, +10.7%

Plummet: Kevin Ginkel, -60.0%

Wobbling: Herrera, -19.8%; Thomas, -10.9%

The Ginkel outing deserves mention in a couple of other ways. As mentioned in the GDT, he was the first Diamondback in five years, and the sixth in franchise history, to have an outing of six or more batters without recording a single out. He’s also the first Arizona pitcher since 2014 to have a Win Probability of -60% or worse, in a game the team went on to win. The last was Brad Ziegler, and the only ever to do it without recording an out was Heath Bell in this 2013 contest, where we scored two runs off Aroldis Chapman, without him managing to retire a batter either. Don’t recall seeing anything red in the comments, though those who split after Ginkelmageddon missed a spirited and amusing comeback.

The team stay in Phoenix for the next series, with the Pittsburgh Pirates coming in tomorrow for a three-game set. That gets under way at 6:40 pm tomorrow night, and Zac Gallen gets the start for the D-backs.