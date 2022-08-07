Diamondbacks Game Preview #107: 8/7 vs. Rockies

Today's Lineups ROCKIES DIAMONDBACKS Yonathan Daza - CF Josh Rojas - 2B Ryan McMahon - 3B Alek Thomas - CF Brendan Rodgers - 2B Ketel Marte - DH C.J. Cron - DH Christian Walker - 1B Randal Grichuk - RF Daulton Varsho - RF Elias Diaz - C Emmanuel Rivera - 3B Elehuris Montero - 1B Jordan Luplow - LF Sam Hilliard - LF Sergio Alcantara - SS Garrett Hampson - SS Jose Herrera - C Jose Urena - RHP Zach Davies - RHP

Sunday morning, and I'm enjoying a bit of a lie-in. Still in bed, we're currently watching a live stream of the Mera Luna festival from Germany. Which, according to Mrs. SnakePit, is the only acceptable way to experience a festival: lying in bed, with snacks to hand. What, sharing bathroom facilities with 25,000 sweaty people isn't your idea of fun? Ok, she has a point there. Though she did seem slightly more interested when she saw the seated (presumably VIP) area, and began wondering if it offered table-side service. Anyway, it's a roundabout way of saying, don't expect much from this preview since I'm writing this on my phone. Apogolis fur ayn tyops.

Zach Davies makes his second start since coming back off the injured list. Though to be fair, his previous outing probably deserves to be considered as a rehab start. After missing five weeks, he lasted two innings, giving up four runs on three hits and two walks, looking rather less than sharp. The good news is, Davies did much better when he faced the Rockies at Chase Field on May 7. There, he threw 6.1 innings of shutout ball, giving up only three hits. More of the same would be welcome, though the bullpen should mostly be available after Merrill Kelly recorded 22 strong outs yesterday. Admittedly, also after yesterday, "the bullpen should mostly be available" seems more like a threat than a promise.

Bit of a shuffle around on infield today. While Christian Walker is still at first, Josh Rojas takes over at second, with Ketel Marte in the DH role today. On the left-hand side, Sergio Alcántara is the shortstop, and Emmanuel Rivera occupies the hot corner. Kinda odd: I expected Rivera to be used against left-handers - his splits skew heavily that way - yet there's a right-hander starting for the Rockies this afternoon. Jordan Luplow, another right-hander, makes his return to the field, not having been in a game for a full week. Not sure what that's all about. But hopefully it's enough to hold of Colorado, as defeat would drop Arizona back into a tie with them for last place in the division.