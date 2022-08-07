Snake Bytes: 8/7 Blowser by committee.

Team News



Kelly continues career-best stretch vs. Rox (Steve GIlbert)

Merrill Kelly stays sharp, Diamondbacks don’t capitalize in loss to Rockies

More pitching trouble in 9th as Diamondbacks fall to Rockies (Nick Piecoro)

D-backs’ Seth Beer focused on consistency in new big-league opportunity

Yeah, well, someone should get with him about tagging up and trying to score at 3B....

“I think every ballplayer has to go through a concept when you kind of go through a skid and you try to get the snowball effect to stop, and for me, it was to go down there and learn what I gotta do to get out of that funk sometimes,” Beer said.

Other Baseball



D-backs 3B Josh Rojas’ picture gets mistaken for Angels’ Jose Rojas

Vintage Scherzer, Mets sweep Braves to take series

A’s celebrate beloved late player, broadcaster Fosse

On rehab, Tatis sees first game action of ‘22

In each of his first two trips to the plate, he walked on four pitches. Tatis struck out swinging in his first official at-bat in the fifth, then popped to third base in the eighth, finishing his night 0-for-2 with a pair of walks.

Brooks helps celebrate Camden, ‘thrilling’ young O’s

“I just want to tell you guys, you absolutely have been thrilling me,” Robinson said in a video captured by the team. “I watch all the games. You’ve been thrilling the people of Baltimore, they’ve been waiting for this for a while. It really is something.”

Washington Nationals get walloped, drop 11-5 decision to Philadelphia Phillies for 3rd loss in a row in CBP

I feel like I should resurrect “ex dbacks on the move” just for this bytes...

Patrick Corbin extended a winless streak to six straight starts last time out, taking his fifth loss in that stretch (0-5), with a 4 1⁄3-inning, 90-pitch outing in which he gave up a total of seven hits and four runs in a 7-3 loss to the New York Mets in the nation’s capital.

Here are the X-factors for 8 quiet Deadline teams

Farm Implements



AAA Remo beat Las Vegas. 12-3. Stone Garrett hit a home run and drove in 4 and was 2-4.

AA The Poodles lost 11-2 to Frisco. Frisco failed to score in only 2 frames and only one Poodle pitcher didnt give up a run. He got 1 out.

A Hillsboro beat Everett 13-2.

A Visalia lost 10-1 to the Lake Elisnore Storm.

Anything Goes



This day in history:

In 1782, George Washington created the Purple Heart. Washington’s “Purple Heart” was awarded to only three known soldiers during the Revolution- Elijah Churchill, William Brown and Daniel Bissell, Jr. The award was largely forgotten about until the 1930’s when it was reestablished. US forces invaded Guadalcanal in 1942. In 1959, the first US satellite to photograph the Earth was launched.

These are kind of interesting, in 1947 a Norwegian explorer completed a 4,300 mile ocean voyage on a wooden raft. In 1987, Lynne Cox swam the Bering Strait from the US to the Soviet Union.



This day in baseball:

I made a medium rare steak for dinner tonight and had a salad.