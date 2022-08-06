Diamondbacks Farm Report: August 5, 2022

The Diamondbacks Minor League affiliates combined for a 2-2 record

Minor League News

1B Ivan Melendez has been promoted to Low-A Visalia after a week at the complex. Melendez was the team’s second round pick in last month’s draft.

LH reliever Kyle Backhus was promoted to AA Amarillo.

OF Brett Johnson has been promoted to Low-A Visalia. Johnson was the D-backs 10th round pick in the 2022 Draft.

Top Prospects Performances

Hillsboro SS Jordan Lawlar: 1-for-5, 3-run homer (1), 3 K

Amarillo LHP Blake Walston: 6 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 6 K, 96 pitches (68 strikes)

Hillsboro DH Deyvison De Los Santos: 1-for-5, R, 4 K

Hillsboro 3B A.J. Vukovich: 2-for-4, 2 2B, RBI, SB (27), 2 R, 1 K

Visalia DH Ivan Melendez: 1-for-3, HBP

AAA: Reno Aces 6, Las Vegas Aviators 5; 58-45

Box Score | Statcast

A poor outing by Corbin Martin put Reno behind the 8-ball in this game, as Martin surrendered 3 runs on 6 hits, 1 walk, and 3 strikeouts in 2 1⁄ 3 innings. Taylor Widener followed him up and got six outs, but left with two runners on base that would later score. After 7 innings, the Aces were staring at a 5-1 deficit. Reno chipped away in the 8th with a pair of home runs, a solo homer by Cooper Hummel and a 2-run homer by Stone Garrett. Hummel had two homers, one from each side of the plate and Garrett’s home run was his 27th. The long ball struck once again for Reno, with Dominic Miroglio’s 9th inning shot giving Reno a 6-5 lead. J.B. Wendelken was able to close out the game, retiring 5 of the 8 hitters he faced on strikes to get back at his former organization.

AA: Amarillo Sod Poodles 5, Frisco RoughRiders 6; 47-53

Box Score

Amarillo found a way to blow this game, pushing their losing streak to six despite Blake Walston outdueling 2021 second overall pick Jack Leiter. Walston held Frisco to 2 runs in 6 innings with no walks and 6 strikeouts. Offensively, the Sod Poodles provided plenty of support for the lefty pitching prospect, starting with Jorge Barrosa’s lead-off home run. They took advantage of Frisco miscues, scoring a run in the 5th on a Leiter wild pitch and taking advantage of an error in front of a sacrifice fly in the 7th. It wasn’t enough, as Austin Pope and Mack Lemieux could not hold a 5-2 lead in the bottom half of the inning.

High-A: Hillsboro Hops 9, Everett AquaSox 4; 43-55

Box Score

Hillsboro quickly took control of this game, scoring 6 times in the top of the first and cruising from there. Jordan Lawlar’s 3-run home run in the top of the first put Hillsboro in a commanding lead before hitting into their first out. Yilber Diaz allowed just 1 run through the first 4 innings, but ran into a bit of trouble in the 5th where Everett scored 3 runs. Overall he finished with 3 runs on 3 hits, 5 walks, and 5 strikeouts in 4-plus innings. A.J. Vukovich filled up the stat sheet with 2 doubles, a stolen base, an RBI, and 2 runs scored.

Low-A: Visalia Rawhide 3, Lake Elsinore Storm 6; 36-64

Box Score

A sloppy game all around, as a 4-run 6th highlighted by walks and errors put Visalia down 6-2. The bad inning spoiled a solid Yu-Min Lin start, as Lin went 5 innings and allowed 2 runs on 6 hits, 2 walks, and 6 strikeouts. Visalia scored two runs in the bottom of the 2nd when Storm catcher Juan Zabala misfired on a potential double play ball with the bases loaded.