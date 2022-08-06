Before last night’s game Torey Lovullo announced to the media that right-handed pitcher Humberto Castellanos will undergo Tommy John surgery. The surgery has a rehab and recovery time of twelve to fifteen months, which will put Castellanos on the shelf for the rest of the season and almost all of the 2023 season.

Castellanos opened the 2022 season in the bullpen, but was quickly elevated to the rotation. He made nine starts for the Diamondbacks, pitching to a 5.68 ERA in 44 1⁄ 3 innings. His last start was against the Atlanta Braves on May 31st, in which he gave up five runs in 4 2⁄ 3 innings in a 7-6 win, Castellanos was placed on the 15-Day Injured List with a right elbow strain the next morning. He was later transferred to the 60-Day IL two weeks later.

It’s unclear if the two month delay if Castellanos initially tried to rehab a torn ulnar collateral ligament, but has elected to take the surgical route to repair the ligament. The surgery will be performed by Dr. Keith Meister.