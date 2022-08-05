Diamondbacks Farm Report: August 4, 2022

The Diamondbacks Minor League affiliates combined for a 3-1 record

Top Prospects Performances

Reno CF Corbin Carroll: 1-5, 2B, BB, 2 RBI, R

Reno RHP Brandon Pfaadt: 6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 5 K, 93 pitches (60 strikes)

Amarillo RHP Slade Cecconi: 5 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 1 BB, 5 K, 81 pitches (50 strikes)

Hillsboro 1B Deyvison De Los Santos: 1-4, 2 K

AAA: Reno Aces 15, Las Vegas Aviators 1; 57-45

Box Score | Statcast

Brandon Pfaadt’s Reno debut could not have gone better, holding the Aviators to just 1 run in 6 innings with 5 strikeouts. The hitters were equally as effective, as all nine hitters in the starting lineup recorded at least one hit and eight of them scoring. Stone Garrett (#26), Dominic Miroglio (#8), and Dominic Canzone (#10) each homered in the contest. Corbin Carroll went 1 for 5 with a single, walk, and 2 RBI. Mitchell Stumpo pitched two scoreless and Edwin Uceta struck out the side in order on 11 pitches in the 9th.

AA: Amarillo Sod Poodles 3, Frisco RoughRiders 4; 47-52

Box Score

Amarillo dropped their 5th game in a row, with pitching prospect Slade Cecconi tagged for 4 runs in the 3rd inning. Cecconi allowed 4 runs on 5 hits, 1 walk, and 5 strikeouts in 5 innings. The big blow was Justin Foscue’s 3-run home run. The Amarillo hitters struggled to put innings together, with two of their three runs coming across on a pair of errors by Frisco second baseman Jax Biggers, hitting 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

High-A: Hillsboro Hops 6, Everett AquaSox 2; 42-55

Box Score

Jamison Hill had a tough act to follow, but held Everett to 2 runs in 6 innings. Hill walked 3 and struck out 8 en route to picking up his 7th win of the season. The Hops scored 2 runs in the first two innings, thanks to Ryan Bliss’ 3-for-5 game at the plate that included 2 stolen bases and a 2-run home run. Caleb Roberts also had a huge impact on the game, driving in a run and scoring twice on pitches getting past the catcher. Conor Grammes and Christian Montes De Oca combined for 3 shutout innings with 7 punchouts to close out the game.

Low-A: Visalia Rawhide 10, Lake Elsinore Storm 4; 36-63

Box Score

Visalia’s offense went into overdrive in the middle innings, scoring seven runs between the 4th and 6th innings to take control of this game. Sergio Gutierrez’s 3-run home run gave Visalia a 5-2 lead in the 4th and the rest of the lineup followed suit. Gavin Conticello doubled, tripled, and drove home 3 runs. Peniel Otano allowed 2 runs (1 earned) in the first three innings on 2 hits, 2 walks, and 3 strikeouts. Josh Swales put up zeros in the 4th, 5th, and 6th innings, but ran into trouble in the 7th. Yaifer Perdomo inherited a bases-loaded, one-out situation but proceeded to walk home two runs before finishing the inning. The 8th and 9th innings went better, as Perdomo retired the final six hitters to finish the game.