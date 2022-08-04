The Arizona Diamondbacks announce the passing of Nicole Hazen

The #Dbacks mourn the passing of our beloved Nicole Hazen. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mike, their four sons, and extended family. pic.twitter.com/nAnMhHTAYu — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) August 4, 2022

I can’t even begin to imagine what this is like. Nicole Hazen, the wife of team General Manager Mike Hazen, had been fighting glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer, for more than two years, with Mike taking a physical leave of absence from the team in June last year, to support her in the battle. At the age of 45, Nicole was taken far too soon, by any standard. It’s something no spouse or child should have to endure.

Last September, the Hazens and the team announced the creation of the Nicole Hazen Fund for Hope. It’s a charity dedicated to raising money for the Ivy Brain Tumor Center, part of the Barrow Neurological Institute here in Phoenix, which was treating Nicole. The charity said today, “In her memory, the Hazens remain committed to funding the innovative therapies, cutting-edge research, and pioneering discoveries in hopes of solving one of medicine’s most complex, incurable diseases - glioblastoma.” Details of how you can donate to the charity can be found on this page.