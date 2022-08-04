Brute BBQ Episode 4: Smoked Pork Butt

Greetings my fellow Pitters and Brutes! It has been entirely too long, and for that you have my sincerest apologies. My vanity got the better of me and prevented me from fulfilling my obligation to bring you videos of smoked meats and other delicious meals that one can prepare on the grill.

In this episode, we return to one of my first videos that I forgot to finish, like an idiot. Smoked Pork Butt! As I covered in my previous video, the pork butt, or Boston Butt is a bit of a misnomer. It’s actually the shoulder of one of those little critters as opposed to the posterior. It can be found in pretty much any grocery store and they’re not terribly expensive. Hell, if you shop at Costco they come in a two pack. Not much needed in the way of ingredients, just the meat, some yellow mustard, and the dry rub of your choice. You also will need some apple cider vinegar to use as a spritz, but apple juice or even just plain water will work as well.

This video is a little longer than normal but I included some blooper reel stuff, so sit back and enjoy a new video on an old subject, complete with an ending! Cheers!