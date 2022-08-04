Snake Bytes 8/4: Off Day

Diamondback’s News:

Henry debuts, kicks off wave of D-backs young arms

“You only get to make your debut once,” they told him. “Make sure you take a minute to look around, take a breath and soak it in before you start.”

So that’s what the 25-year-old did before completing his warmup pitches.

“I have that image and that sound in my head from the first time,” Henry said. “I’m glad I remember.”

Tommy Henry's family is bringing it today. pic.twitter.com/H2k7fVEx0N — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) August 3, 2022

Guardians top D-backs

Thomas, Daulton Varsho and Jose Herrera each had two hits for the Diamondbacks, who ended their six-game road trip with five losses.

“We struck out 15 times today, and we’ve got to be better than that,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said.

Mike Hazen content to hold veterans who can support D-backs’ youthful roster

“There’s also momentum in the sense of our younger players continuing to progress and grow,” Hazen said. “Without that growth, we’re going to be standing in a similar spot. I’m tired of standing in this spot. We want to see that continued growth through the second half. We felt there was a value in certain cases to not make some of those moves.”

Watch Carroll and triple-a Reno FREE on MiLB.tv on Sunday

Sunday, 9:05 p.m. ET — Reno (ARI) at Las Vegas (OAK)The battle for Nevada takes center stage to close out the week in a Pacific Coast League clash. Corbin Carroll takes Reno into the lights and glitz of Las Vegas where they’ll match up with the powerful Shea Langeliers and newest Athletic, Ken Waldichuk. After injuries limited him to 49 games from 2019-2021, Carrroll — baseball’s No. 2 overall prospect — has stayed largely healthy with results matching his talent. The Aviators are piloted by Langeliers (No 29), who has turned into one of the game’s most powerful young hitters.

Baseball News:

Revamped Padres flex in 1st game with Soto, Bell, and Drury

Brandon Drury is the 1st player with a grand slam in his 1st PA with a team *after changing teams midseason* since:



Rip Repulski for the Red Sox on May 10, 1960 after being traded from the Dodgers



h/t @EliasSports — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) August 4, 2022

MLB nears 10 years without a perfect game

“So we went back, I think on Baseball Reference or something, and we found that the longest streak was like 30 years, so it was kind of crazy,” Rodón said. “We were like, ‘We’re not even close.’ This is like the third longest, only 10 years.”