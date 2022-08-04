Diamondbacks Farm Report: August 3, 2022

The Diamondbacks Minor League affiliates combined for a 3-1 record.

Top Prospects Performances

Reno CF Corbin Carroll: 2-5, 2 K, CS

Hillsboro SS Jordan Lawlar: 0-2, BB, HBP, R

Amarillo RHP Bryce Jarvis: 5 1⁄ 3 IP, 6 H, 3 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 7 K, 83 pitches (52 strikes)

Hillsboro 3B Deyvison De Los Santos: 0-2, 2 BB, R, K

AAA: Reno Aces 7, Las Vegas Aviators 4; 56-45

Box Score | Statcast

A three-run 9th inning allowed the Aces to get a last at-bat win against their downstate rivals. All nine hitters in the lineup recorded at least one hit with six of them getting at least two hits. Reno elected to go with a bullpen game with Tommy Henry promoted to the majors today. Blake Workman, Miguel Aguilar, and Luis Frias each allowed a single run in 1 2⁄ 3 , 1 1⁄ 3 , and 2 innings respectively. The Aces got on the board in the 5th on Camden Duzenack’s 9th home run of the year that tied the game at 2-2. Reno scored twice in the 8th inning to take a 4-3 lead on Dominic Fletcher’s RBI single and Jake Hager’s RBI double. Las Vegas tied the game in the 8th off J.B. Wendelken, but that didn’t stop Reno. Cooper Hummel broke a 4-4 tie with an RBI single, then scored on Wilmer Difo’s 2-run home run. Sean Poppen pitched a scoreless 9th for the save.

AA: Amarillo Sod Poodles 5, Frisco RoughRiders 12; 47-51

Box Score

Bryce Jarvis was good, the bullpen was not. Jarvis allowed 3 runs (2 earned) in 5 1⁄ 3 innings with 1 walk and 7 strikeouts, his second solid start in a row. The Sod Poodles pitching staff surrendered 5 home runs in the loss, despite a 4-run first inning and having a 5-1 lead going into the bottom of the 6th. Josh Green allowed 5 runs in 2⁄ 3 innings, Mack Lemieux allowed a 2-run homer, and Andrew Saalfrank gave up 3 runs in the 8th inning. Eduardo Diaz and Juan Centeno both drove home two runs.

High-A: Hillsboro Hops 6, Everett AquaSox 5; 41-55

Box Score

Despite going with a bullpen game, the Hops were able to squeak this game out. No Hillsboro pitcher got more than 6 outs in the contest, although Avery Short and Marcos Tineo combined to allow 5 runs in the first 4 innings. The rest of the pen went 5 scoreless with 10 strikeouts, allowing the offense to make a comeback bid. A.J. Vukovich had a strong day at the plate, hitting a 3-run homer (#9) in the first as part of a 2-for-4 game. Ramses Malave added a solo shot in the 2nd, which gave the Hops a 4-0 lead at the time. Hillsboro took the lead for good in the 6th, when Jacen Roberson doubled home two runs to give the Hops a 6-5 lead. The bullpen took care of things from there, shutting down Everett the rest of the way. Kyle Backhus emphatically shut the door with 5 strikeouts in the final 2 innings of the game.

Low-A: Visalia Rawhide 7, Lake Elsinore Storm 1; 35-63

Box Score

Even though the Storm drew first blood in the first, Visalia came away with a very comfortable win. Diomedes Sierra struggled with walks, but held Lake Elsinore to just a solo home run over 3 innings. The Rawhide quickly were able to bounce back and plate a couple runs on RBI singles by J.J. D’Orazio and Gavin Conticello in the 2nd and 4th inning respectively. A 5-run 7th inning, powered by a couple home runs, allowed Visalia to take a breather. Oscar Santos hit a 2-run home run followed up by a 3-run shot from Gary Mattis. The bullpen was tenacious with Eric Mendez, Listher Sosa, and Carlos Meza combining for 6 hitless innings with each pitcher recording one walk and two strikeouts.