Diamondbacks Farm Report: August 30, 2022

The Diamondbacks Minor League affiliates combined for a 3-1 record

News

#2 prospect Jordan Lawlar will remain with AA Amarillo. so consider that an official promotion

Top Prospect Performances

Amarillo SS Jordan Lawlar (#2): 0-for-5, RBI, K

Amarillo LHP Blake Walston (#4): 6 2⁄ 3 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 1 BB, 3 K, 93 pitches (62 strikes)

Reno RHP Ryne Nelson (#9): 7 IP, 5 H, 1 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 5 K, 95 pitches (65 strikes)

Hillsboro 3B Deyvison De Los Santos (#10): 0-for-5, 4 K

AAA: Reno Aces 5, Las Vegas Aviators 1; 69-55

Box Score | Statcast

Ryne Nelson allowed just an unearned run in 7 innings with 1 walk and 5 strikeouts. Reno plated 5 runs in the 5th and 6th inning. Dominic Canzone had 2 hits, including a 2-run double in the 5th. Seth Beer hit a key double in the 6th, driving home a run and later scoring on a Jose Herrera single.

AA: Amarillo Sod Poodles 5, Frisco RoughRiders 4; 59-61

Box Score

For the third time this season, Blake Walston went up against Jack Leiter. Walston got knocked around a bit with 7 hits and 4 runs in 6 2⁄ 3 innings, but most of the damage came in the first as Walston was able to salvage enough from his start to keep Amarillo in the game. Tim Tawa’s 2-run double tied the game at 4-4 in the 8th and Tristin English hit a walk-off single in the 9th. Jordan Lawlar went 0-for-5 in the game, but drove home a run in the 3rd on a groundout.

High-A: Hillsboro Hops 5, Tri-City Dust Devils 4; 54-65

Box Score

Luke Albright’s quality start put Hillsboro in good shape, allowing 2 runs on 6 hits, 2 walks, and 6 strikeouts in 5 innings. Conor Grammes couldn’t hold a 3-2 lead, allowing a run in the 6th and 8th inning. Grammes coughed up 3 hits and hit a batter in 2 2⁄ 3 innings. The Hops put together a 2-out rally in the 9th inning. A.J. Vukovich singled on a ground ball back to the pitcher then stole second. Neyfy Castillo tied the game with a single before stealing second himself. That set up Adrian Del Castillo for an opportunity to win it with a liner to the left-center gap to score Castillo. Del Castillo finished with 3 hits and 2 RBI in the win.

Low-A: Visalia Rawhide 2, Lake Elsinore 10; 40-81

Box Score