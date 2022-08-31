Snake Bytes: 8/31 - Gallen Puts Webb in His Sights (Again)

Diamondbacks News

Philadelphia 3, Arizona 12

Zac Gallen was on his game once again. The Arizona ace spun seven innings of shutout ball for the Snakes. Meanwhile, the dynamic core of Carroll, Thomas, Varsho, and McCarthy combined for 11 hits (five of them of the extra-base variety) and 10 RBI in support of Gallen.

Gallen Runs Streak to Second Longest in Franchise History

Zac Gallen’s seven dominant innings of work extended his scoreless innings streak to 34 1⁄ 3 innings, passing Brandon Webb’s mark of 30 innings set in 2006. Now, sitting all alone in second place, Gallen takes aim at Webb’s even more impressive run of 42 innings from 2007.

Gallen, Rookie Bats Dominate

Zac Gallen continues to deal. The young rookie core was firing on all cylinders last night. Christian Walker and Carson Kelly both had multi-hit nights. In total, it was a sound thumping of the opposition on nearly all fronts.

Corbin Carroll vs Nick Maton#DBacks



Double



Exit velo: 104.8 mph

Launch angle: 26 deg

Proj. distance: 439 ft



This would have been a home run in 29/30 MLB ballparks.

Only Chase Field would've held this one in.



PHI (3) @ ARI (11)

8th pic.twitter.com/Dh9Qfy24sT — Would it dong? (@would_it_dong) August 31, 2022

Torey Lovullo Honored to Receive Extension

Torey Lovullo had his 2023 option picked up yesterday afternoon.

Other Baseball News

Phillies, Devenski Agree to Minor League Deal

Old friend alert. This guy doesn’t even throw left-handed, or have the stamina to start games. This is almost as mind-boggling as Shelby Miller still getting invitations.

Aaron Judge Home Run Debate

Why the real target for home runs in a single season should still be 73.

1953 Topps Mantle Sets Auction Record

After holding onto it for 31 years, Anthony Giordano recently sold his 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle for the eye-popping price of $12.6 million through Heritage Auctions. It was the largest amount ever paid for a sports card at auction — topping the Honus Wagner sale of $7.5 million in early August.

McClanahan Scratched

During his bullpen warm-up, Shane McClanahan felt something tweak in his shoulder. It turns out he has a left shoulder impingement. He will undergo further tests today. It is hoped he will be able to return in the near future.

Tatis Surgery Postponed Due to Strep

The hits just keep coming for Fernando Tatis Jr.