Diamondbacks dominate the Phillies 12-3

RECORD: 61-67, PACE. 77-85, 5 game win streak

Zac Gallen was masterful in a 12-3 Diamondbacks win over the Philadelphia Phillies, throwing 7 shutout innings to run his scoreless streak to 34 1⁄ 3 innings. Galllen gave up just 2 hits, 1 walk, and struck out 7. Jake McCarthy had a two-run triple and a three-run homer to power the offense as they put up 8 runs on Phillies ace Aaron Nola.

Diamondbacks youth, speed, and exuberance were on full display. Corbin Carroll had an RBI single to start the scoring in the 2nd, and a two run double in the 8th. Alek Thomas had a 4 hit night and two RBI. In fact, all 12 RBI tonight were driven by rookies, a franchise record. The previous record was 9, set on September 13th, 2013 against the Rockies. The team also set a season high with 17 hits. The last time they did that was Oct 2, 2021 vs. the Rockies.

With the victory the D-backs have tied the Giants for 3rd place in the NL West. They are 9.5 games out of the Wild Card, and are out of that race in all but the wildest scenarios. But suddenly they are only 6 games under .500. Despite a tough schedule, one can’t rule out a run towards a .500 record this year. One can dream.

Here is your innings recap:

T-1: Zac Gallen struggled with his control in the top of the first walking a batter and throwing 8 balls and 8 strikes. But nifty 4-6-3 double play got him out of the inning

B-1: Josh Rojas singled to shallow left center but was caught stealing with two outs when he over slid the bag.

T-2: Gallen got Bryce Harper to strikeout swinging and induced a couple of quick flyouts

B-2: The D-backs exploded for 5 runs against Aaron Nola. Christian Walker doubled and moved to 3rd on a ground out. Corbin Carroll ripped a single past a drawn in first baseman Rhys Hoskins to plate the first run. Alek Tomas doubled home Carroll all the way from first. Carson Kelly singled and Thomas moved up to 3rd. Geraldo Perdomo then put down a bunt that Hoskins couldn’t handle. Rule a sac, fielders choice. Perdomo got an RBI as Thomas scampered home. Then Jake McCarthy ripped a triple into the right field corner on a pitch down and in to plate two more and give the D-backs a 5-0 lead.

T-3: Gallen gave up his first hit of the game, a two out single by Brandon Marsh, but struck out Kyle Schwarber to record his 3rd scoreless inning running his scoreless inning streak to 30.1 IP. His Pitch count is at 45, 25 for strikes.

B-3: Christian Walker hit a shift beater dribbler to lead off the inning but advanced no further

T-4: Gallen needed just 11 pitches for a 1-2-3 inning. There was a near collision between Varsho and Thomas a deep drive in front of the pool, which Varsho managed to haul in.

B-4: Jake McCarthy hit three-run homer 419 feet into the right field bleachers to run the score up to 8-0. One out later Nola came inside and hit Walker on the hand. It looked intentional and Nola has great control , so I’m going to say right now I’m not buying any protestations of innocence. Despite my conviction, Torey Lovullo tersely responded to my insistence by stating he did not believe the Phillies pitcher or manager would do that on purpose.

T-5: Gallen gave up his second base hit, a harmless single to Jean Segura. The next batter grounded back to Zac who spun and threw to second bade to start a 1-6-3 double play.

B-5: Alek Thomas hit a high chopper 15 feet up third base line. His speed forced a catcher throwing error and Thomas ended up at 3rd, on a single, E2. He later scored on a sac fly by Geraldo Perdomo. 9-0 D-backs

T-6: Zac with another shut down 1-2-3 inning, striking out two batters to bring his tally to 6 and scoreless streak to 33 1/3. His pitch count stands at 81

B-6: Varsho hit a two out double into shallow right center, hustling into second. Carroll almost had an infield hit, but the safe call was overturned.

T-7: A 7 pitch inning for Zac , but that is all for Zac as he’s pulled after 88 pitches. After the game Torey said he did not want to force the issue in trying to get Gallen through 8 innings. For his part Zac also said it made sense as he’s approaching a career high in innings and there is a tough schedule coming up. Zac also said that he didn’t feel that sharp the first 3 innings and didn’t really get in a groove until the 4th. But from this writer’s view he was in command from the 2nd inning on.

B-7: Thomas had an infield single and reached 2nd on a throwing error, the second time his speed induced the throwing error on an infield hit. He was stranded there however.

Still 9-0 D-backs

T-8: Noe Ramirez gave up a two out walk, a single, and and three run homer to Brandon Marsh. 9-3 D-backs

B-8: The D-backs tacked on 3 more runs in the 8th, all with two outs. Carroll smashed a double high off the wall in CF driving in Walker and Varsho. According to Jeremy Frank on twitter, the 439 foot blast was the longest non homerun hit in the statcast era. Thomas followed with an RBI base hit to cap the scoring.

T-9: Mark Melancon worked a scoreless 9th.

Fangraphs Box

WPA Leaders: Gallen +.162, Thomas +.101 and McCarthy + .94

Somehow Ketel Marte managed to go 0-5 in this game to post -.04 WPA

