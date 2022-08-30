Snake Bytes: 8/31 - Big debut and a historic comeback win

Last Night’s Win

Diamondbacks 13, Phillies 7: Corbin dallies, multi-passes lead to victory

Oh, ye of little faith! 7-0 deficit? No problem!

[Alex Weiner | Arizona Sports] D-backs finish largest comeback in team history in Corbin Carroll’s debut

“Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll dug in with the bases loaded in a 7-7 game during the fifth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday night.

Just hours after getting called up to the big leagues, Carroll had an opportunity to give Arizona its first lead of the night after it trailed 7-0.

On a 2-2 count, the D-backs’ top prospect bent down and sliced a low breaking ball the other way, into the left-center field gap at Chase Field.”

[Steve Gilbert | dbacks.com] Carroll fuels biggest comeback in D-backs history

“ The D-backs overcame a seven-run deficit to beat the Phillies, 13-7, in Corbin Carroll’s big league debut on Monday night at Chase Field.”

[Nick Piecoro | Arizona Republic] Corbin Carroll’s double in debut caps comeback, Diamondbacks beat Phillies

“Carroll’s first career hit was a tiebreaking, two-run double that helped the Diamondbacks execute the largest come-from-behind win in club history, a 13-7 shocker over the Philadelphia Phillies, who led by seven runs before even allowing their first hit.”

Corbin Carroll’s widely anticipated debut

[Sam Dykstra | MLB.com] 4 reasons why Carroll is our top D-backs prospect... ever

“The 22-year-old outfielder beats out Archie Bradley (No. 5, 2014), Trevor Bauer (No. 6, 2012) and Justin Upton (No. 7, 2006 and 2007) at the top of the archival rankings. And now he’s headed to the Majors, making him arguably the most highly anticipated debutant since Arizona’s franchise began in 1998.”

[Jake Anderson | Arizona Sports] Watch: The moment Corbin Carroll found out about Diamondbacks call-up

[AZ Snake Pit YouTube] Mike Hazen discusses Corbin Carroll’s call-up

H/T to Jack Sommers for recording this for us.

[AZ Snake Pit YouTube] Corbin Carroll first MLB hit

Apparently Chorus won't let me embed shorts, so check the comments section for it or click the link.

[Alex Weiner | Arizona Sports] D-backs’ Torey Lovullo calls Corbin Carroll’s rise a story of development

“The D-backs called up Carroll, their top prospect, Monday ahead of a game against the Philadelphia Phillies after the 22-year-old had played only 49 minor league games and none above Single-A heading into the season.”

Rest of the West

Dodgers defeat the Marlins 3-2, but lose starter Tony Gonsolin to the dreaded “right forearm strain”. Gonsolin was their most consistent performing starter who had been healthy up to this point, which could cripple their rotation for the postseason if he has an extended absence.

Padres edge out the Giants 6-5 at AT&T park. The Padres built up a 6-2 lead, which they needed to withstand a late Giants rally. Former Diamondback Brandon Drury hit a big home run in this game.

The Rockies had the day off, as they travel to Atlanta to play the hottest team in baseball in the Atlanta Braves.

MLB News

Marlins open to trading from rotation surplus again this offseason

Perhaps the D-backs can be a potential trade partner, as they have a surplus of outfielders that the Marlins could take a look at.

Twins do not expect Kenta Maeda to return during regular season

Maeda is running out of time to come back from September 2021 Tommy John surgery. With the Twins fading in the AL playoff picture, that could be a problem.

Astros to promote Hunter Brown, Yainer Diaz

Brown is the Astros’ top prospect according to MLB Pipeline.

Red Sox plan to retain Chaim Bloom, Alex Cora

The Red Sox will keep their organizational structure intact despite a very difficult season playing in what’s become the toughest division in baseball in the AL East.

Reds select Chase Anderson, designate Max Schrock

The St. Louis Cardinals welcomed the former D-back back to the big leagues by scoring 4 runs off of him in 1 1⁄ 3 innings.

Cubs place Justin Steele, Adrian Sampson on restricted list

The Cubs travel to Toronto for a 3-game series against the Blue Jays.