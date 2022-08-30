Diamondbacks Farm Report 8/27-8/28:Hillsboro Has Winning Weekend

With news that MLBPA will give Minor League Baseball players a chance to unionize and improve their working conditions, I have a little more enthusiasm for minor league baseball now.

Diamondbacks affiliates won just Hillsboro's games over the weekend, with Visalia losing in two blowouts and Amarillo losing in both after leading most of the game.

Reno Aces 0 Sacramento River Cats 6

Box Score

Drey Jameson went an out short of six innings and allowed 6 runs on 8 hits and a walk, with five strikeouts. Jameson was hit hard, allowing a solo homer and an RBI double in the first, a second solo homer in the fourth, and finally a three run homer in the fifth. J.B. Bukauskas had a solid scoreless outing, pitching an inning and a third, with just a walk allowed. Paul Fry struck out two in a scoreless inning.

The Aces were limited to just a pair of singles, one by Dominic Miroglio, the other by Jake Hager. Corbin Carroll, Buddy Kennedy, and Wilmer Difo all managed to reach base via walk.

Amarillo Sod Poodles 8 Corpus Christi Hooks 9 F/10

Box Score

The game started out promising enough, with Blaze Alexander hitting a three run homer to put Amarillo up 3-0. The Hooks would get one back in the bottom of the first off starter Bryce Jarvis to make the score 3-1, but Jarvis would settle down and follow up with a scoreless second, and third inning. Amarillo would plate another three runs in the top of the fourth to make the score 6-1, and Jarvis would follow with another scoreless inning. Leandro crushed his 29th homer of the year in the top of fifth to make the score 7-1. Jarvis then gave you three more runs in the bottom of the inning to cut the lead in half to make the score 7-4. Amarillo wasted a lead off double by Eduardo Diaz in the top of the sixth inning, while the Hooks got back a run off RHP Garrett Leonard in the sixth to make it 7-5. Amarillo would waste a runner on first and second with nobody out in the top of seventh, while the Hooks would get back another run in the bottom of the inning off Andrew Saalfrank to make the score 7-6.. Amarillo went do silently in the 8th, while the Hooks got back one more run off of Justin Lewis to tie game up at 7-7. Both teams came up short in the ninth, despite a leadoff single by Blaze Alexander and a two out walk to Tim Tawa that put runners on the corners in the top of the inning, and Brent Teller loading the bases with only one out in the bottom of the inning. Amarillo would score an unearned run thanks to Manfred Man Nick Dalesandro scoring on a wild pitch, but Blake Rogers would give up an RBI double to the leadoff batter, and after a one-out intentional walk and and unintentionally walked, a sacrifice fly would score the winning run and end the game.

Hillsboro Hops 7 Vancouver Canadians 1

Box score

Hillsboro jumped out to an early lead thanks to leadoff walk by Ryan Bliss and a single by Caleb Roberts, followed by a double steal by Roberts and Bliss. A Deyvison Dos Los Santos sac fly would score Bliss to make it 1-0. A two-run HR by AJ Vukovich would score Roberts to make it 3-0. Neyfy Castillo then made it back-to-back homeruns and the score 4-0 with solo shot to left. The Hops would score another run in similar fashion in the top of the third after Vukovich led off with a double, Castillo walked, and two executed another double steal, with Vukovich scoring on a sac fly a sac fly to make it 6-0. Ryan Bliss would create some offense on his own after hitting one out single, stealing second and then scoring thanks to an errant throw by the catcher on the play. After Vancouver managed to breakup the shutout in the bottom of the sixth, Hillsboro responded again in similar fashion, with AJ Vukovich hitting a one out single, immeadiately stealing second, twasting no time and stealing third, finally scoring on a two-out single by Fox Semiones.

Avery Short would walk two batters in the bottom of the first, but didn't allow a hit until the fifth inning, when he gave up a one out double. Short would get relieved by Gerald Ogando, who'd get out off the inning, but Ogando would give up Vancouvers only run in the bottom of the sixth.

Justin Martinez would pitch one and a third scoreless innings, and Avery Short one and two thirds scoreless innings to close out the game.

Visalia Rawhide 4 Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 12

Box Score

2022 4th rounder Dylan Ray pitched two scoreless innings to start the game off, but ended up allowing four runs in the third, thanks to a two-run HR, and RHP Kyle More allowing both of his inherited runners to score thanks to an RBI double to the first batter he faced. Mora would pitch 2.2 inning with a two runs allowed, one in the fourth and the other in the fifth inning. The Rawhide would get two back thanks to an RBI groundout and a sac fly, and would score two more to give us the final score of 12-4 after Manual Pena hit a two-run RBI double with the bases loaded.

Sunday August 28th

Reno Aces 2 Sacramento River Cats 5

Box Score

Corbin Martin went 4.1 innings and allowed five runs on eight hits and a walk, with five strikeouts. Martin allowed a pair of two-run HRs, one in the top of the bottom of the first inning, and the other in the bottom of the fifth.

Both of Reno's runs scored in the top of the third inning. José Herrera led off with a single, then scored on a one-out Jancarlos Cintron double, with Cintron advancing to third. Cintron would score thanks to a Dominic Fletcher sacrifice fly.

Reno's bullpen did a solid job in this losing effort though, with Blake Workman pitching 1.2 scoreless innings with the minimum faced, Jake Barager and Sean Poppen pitching a scoreless inning each.

Amarillo Sod Poodles 5 Corpus Christi Hooks 6

Box Score

Amarillo jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first thanks to a two-run Tristin English HR, but Corpus Christi would answer back with five runs before Amarillo scored again in the top of the eighth when English knocked in a run with a sac fly. They'd get two more runs in the 8th inning to score off Nick Dalesandro’s game tying two-out RBI double. Unfortunately the lead only lasted two outs, as Kenny Hernandez allowed a go-ahead solo HR in the bottom of the eighth. Hernandez would get out of the inning. Despite a leadoff pinch hit single by Leandro Cedeno, and a two out walk to Jorge Barrosa that would put pinch runner Blaze Alexander at second, Jordan Lawler would strikeout to end the game.

Hillsboro Hops 4 Vancouver Canadians 3

Box Score

Hillsboro took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning thanks to an AJ Vukovich solo HR to center field. Hillsboro scored two more in the fifth inning after Ryan Bliss reached on a throwing error, Caleb Roberts walked, and Deyvison De Los Santos singled, scoring Bliss and advancing as to third. Vuckovich would ground into a force out, scoring Roberts, with De Los Santos out at second. Vukovich would then steal second before Nyfey Castillo would go down on strikes to end the inning. With the game now tied at 3-3, the Hops would score the winning run in the top the eighth after De Los Santos led of with a double, advanced to third on a one-out Castillo single, then scored on a two out Channy Ortiz single, giving us the final score 4-3.

Yilber Diaz pitched five scoreless innings, allowing just a hit, a pair of strikeouts and striking out three. Marcos Tineo pitched three innings and allowed three runs on six hits, a balk, and a walk, with four strikeouts. Dillon Larsen allowed a hit and a walk, while striking out three in a scoreless ninth inning.

Visalia Rawhide 4 Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 13

Box Score

Ouch, this wasn't exactly a well played game to say the least Brock Jones went two innings and allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits ans two walks, with two strikeouts. Yaifer Perdomo dug that hole even deeper in his 1.2 innings, allowing another two runs on five hits and a walk, with a pair of strikeouts.. Alfred Morrilo would allow a hit and strikeout three in his scoreless 1.1 innings pitched. Carlos Meza pitched a scoreless sixth, but would get tagged for a run after giving up a lead off single, then a stolen base, before getting a flyout for the first out of the seventh inning. Listher Sosa would come on with a runner at third and only one out, and promptly gave yp a single to the first batter he faced, scoring the runner from third. Sosa would allow just the hit and a walk in his 1.2 innings pitched. Zach Barnes had a bad outing in the top of the ninth, giving up six runs on five hits and a walk, with the inning capped off with a three run HR.

The Rawhide don't get on the scoreboard until the seventh inning, when they were already down 7-0. RF Jacen Roberson led off with a single, but Alvin Guzman grounded into fielder's choice, erasing Roberson at second base. A second fielders choice hit by Kevin Graham would erase Guzman at second. Three walks on 13 pitches would load the bases, and force Graham in to score from third. Three more runs would cross the plate in the bottom of the 8th, after Joshua Day singled, advanced to second on a Adrian Del Castillo walk, and scored on a Jacen Roberson single. Alvin Guzman would hit into a double play, advancing Del Castillo to the third, but Roberson and Guzman would be out at second and first. Nevertheless, the next batter Kevin Graham would crush a linedrive two-run HR into right to give us the final score of 7-4.