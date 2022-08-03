Game #104: Diamondbacks 4 @ Guardians 7

It’s a prospect debut day! I very seriously considered going to this game in person when I found out. I’m only two hours away and it would be really cool. But since I went up and back last night, it was not really possible.

Either way, this is a rubber game of a pretty close series thus far. If you’d told me two days ago that game one would’ve been the nail-biter and last night wasn’t a pitcher’s duel, I would’ve raised my eyebrows.

Today we have a getaway game and get to see if Tommy Henry is ready for MLB hitters. It’s going to take some offense to get the series win, but Bieber is more hittable this year than previously.

Today's Lineups DIAMONDBACKS GUARDIANS Josh Rojas - 2B Steven Kwan - LF Alek Thomas - CF Amed Rosario - SS Ketel Marte - DH Jose Ramirez - DH Christian Walker - 1B Owen Miller - 1B Daulton Varsho - RF Oscar Gonzalez - RF Emmanuel Rivera - 3B Andres Gimenez - 2B Jake McCarthy - LF Tyler Freeman - 3B Geraldo Perdomo - SS Austin Hedges - C Jose Herrera - C Myles Straw - CF Tommy Henry - LHP Shane Bieber - RHP

First

Top

Rojas flew out to deep right. Thomas struck out. Marte also struck out. But they did see nearly 20 pitches combined. Not as great a start as yesterday, but good signs at least.

Bottom

Henry got Kwan to fly out to left. Then Rosario grounded out to new D’Back Rivera. Henry did walk Ramirez. Miller then blooped a single into right, advancing Ramirez to third. Henry successfully got Gonzalez (who’s walk up song is the SpongeBob theme and the whole stadium sings along!) to fly out to right, ending the inning. No real damage done! 0-0 TIE

Second

Top

Walker grounded out to pitcher... Varsho struck out looking and Rivera grounded out to short. It was a depressingly quick inning.

Bottom

Henry hit Gimenez on the hand in a scarily loud play. Just the hand guard though, as Gimenez took the base. Tyler Freeman is the next batter, also making his MLB debut! He’s been impressive at the Columbus Clippers games I’ve seen. Gimenez advanced on a wild pitch. Freeman earned a walk. Hedges then singled to center. Nobody scored, expecting a clean field by Thomas, who actually bobbled the ball a bit but no extra damage done. Bases still loaded with no outs though. Straw hit a sac fly to right field, Gimenez scored, Freeman took third. Henry got Kwan to ground into an inning ending double play! 1-0 CLEVELAND

Third

Top

McCarthy quickly grounded out to first. Perdomo followed suit with a quick grounder to second. Herrera ending the inning by striking out swinging. The early patience and grinding is gone.

Bottom

Henry stuck out Rosario for his first MLB K! Ramirez popped out to right. Miller then grounded out to third. A good, quick inning! 1-0 CLEVELAND

Fourth

Top

Rojas grounded out to third. But Thomas smoked a stand up double to right center. Marte then struck out swinging... It was NOT pretty. A wild pick off got Thomas to third. Walker can’t capitalize though, popping out to short left.

Bottom

Gonzalez flew out to center which got caught in the wind/sun but Thomas snagged it regardless. Gimenez then popped out to second. Freeman grounded out to third. 1-0 CLEVELAND

Fifth

Top

Varsho had a long at bat, but struck out swinging. Rivera lined a ball to pitcher and was thrown out at first. But McCarthy singled past a diving second baseman. After a long at bat, Perdomo struck out swinging.

Bottom

Hedges led off the fifth with a walk. But Straw flew out to center. Kwan singled to left as well. Rosario then blasted a home run to dead center. Ramirez strikes out swinging on a lovely curveball. Miller also struck out swinging to end the inning. But damage done. 4-0 CLEVELAND

Sixth

Top

Herrera lined a single to center but was retired by a Rojas grounder. Luckily not a double play. ALEK THOMAS WITH A HOME RUN TO RIGHT! Marte then laced a ball to left but Kwan has speed and caught it. Walker struck out swinging...

Bottom

Ginkel in to pitch. Gonzalez welcomed him with a line drive home run to left center. Gimenez then struck out swinging. Freeman Freeman laced one down the first base line, but stayed at first after a big turn toward second. Hedges flew out to center. Straw ended the inning with a ground out to second. 5-2 CLEVELAND

Seventh

Top

Karinchak onto pitch. Vasrsho grounded through the shift for a single. Rivera struck out swinging. Varsho stole second during McCarth’s at bat and took third when McCarthy flew out to deep center. Perdomo struck out swinging.

Bottom

Holton pitching now. Kwan flew out to right. Rosario doubled to deep left field. Ramirez got a ball past Rojas, scoring Rosario and when the outfield had some issues picking it up, Ramirez took second. Noe Ramirez replaced Holton. Gonzalez welcomed him with a run scoring double. but Gimenez did ground out. 7-2 CLEVELAND

Eighth

Top

Stehan pitching now. Herrera greeted him with a single to right. Rojas followed that with his own single to right. Thomas tried to be the hero again and struck out swinging on three pitches. Marte struck out swinging as well. And Walker struck out swinging too.

Bottom

Freeman flew out to deep center. Hedges grounded out to third. Straw then struck out looking. A nice inning, if a little too late. 7-2 CLEVELAND

Ninth

Top

Morgan in to finish the game for Cleveland. Varsho singled to deep right. Rivera struck out looking. Varsho “stole” second on defensive indifference. McCarthy flew out to left. Perdomo then had a fight of an at bat, ENDING IN A HOME RUN! Beer pinch hit for Herrera. Who stayed true to his brand and struck out, although he did have a surprisingly competitive at bat this time. Still...Game over. 7-4 CLEVELAND FINAL

Bottom

Unnecessary

Conclusion

Unfortunately the team couldn’t put together a victory for Henry’s first start. He pitched far better than the line suggests. He had some issues with locating his pitches, which hopefully is just nerves. And he made a big mistake to Rosario. The youth on the team did their best to claw the team back, with Varsho, Thomas, Perdomo, McCarthy and Herrera being nuisances, but the vets couldn’t convert any of that to runs. Better luck next time Henry!

130 comments in the thread today at time of writing, but none Sedona Red.

A day off on Thursday before heading to Phoenix for a weekend series at home. Colorado will join us. Tentatively Madison Bumgarner is starting game one for us with TBD for the mountains. Gametime is 6:40pm Arizona time and it’ll be televised normally (no AppleTV+).