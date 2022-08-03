Snake Bytes: 8/3 - Icons Moving On

Diamondbacks News

Arizona 6, Cleveland 3

Zac Gallen did not have his best stuff, but it was still good enough to limit the Guardians to only three runs in 5 2⁄ 3 innings. The bullpen then came on and kept Cleveland off the board. On the other side of things, Arizona’s bats managed to hang five runs (four earned) on Tristan McKenzie, which was enough to secure a victory in the first post-deadline game of the season.

The Arizona Diamondbacks did not make any moves at the trade deadline. It didn’t matter. They still managed to beat the playoff hopeful Guardians, in Cleveland.

Arizona needed a little something extra to hold off the Guardians on Tuesday night. They got it in the shape of another three-run home run from Christian Walker.

Emmanuel Rivera joins the team and Buddy Kennedy is optioned. Zach Davies, Seth Beer, and Kevin Ginkel also join the 26-man roster.

It’s been a long time coming, but Tommy Henry will be joining the Arizona rotation lto start today’s tilt against the Guardians.

Legendary broadcaster, Vin Scully, has passed away at the age of 94.

The voice of the Dodgers for decades, Vin Scully was the voice of a generation.

Scully’s final year in the booth was 2016, when he was a spry 89 years old.

Way more deadline activity in the senior circuit this year.

Will Frankie Montas and Scott Effross be enough to secure the Yankees’ fortunes in October?