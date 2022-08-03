Diamondbacks Farm Report: August 2, 2022

The Diamondbacks Minor League affiliates combined for a 1-3 record.

Top Prospect News

LHP Tommy Henry will be called up to make the start against the Cleveland Guardians tomorrow. Henry pitched a 3.83 ERA and a 100/44 K/BB ratio in 108 innings for the Reno Aces this season.

RHP Brandon Pfaadt is promoted to AAA Reno, he will take Henry’s spot in their rotation. Pfaadt put up impressive strikeout numbers with Amarillo, striking out 144 hitters and walking 19 and pitching to a 4.53 ERA in 105 1 ⁄ 3 IP.

⁄ IP. Outfielder Dominic Canzone has been promoted to AAA Reno. He spent the last two weeks with Amarillo following an injury. A spot had been opened up with the recent promotion of Seth Beer to the D-backs roster.

Top Prospect Performances

Reno LF Corbin Carroll: 1-5, 3 K

Hillsboro SS Jordan Lawlar: 0-4, 2 K

Reno RHP Ryne Nelson: 7 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 4 K, 93 pitches (65 strikes)

Hillsboro 3B Deyvison De Los Santos: 1-4, R, K

Hillsboro LF A.J. Vukovich: 0-3, HBP, 2 SB (26)

AAA: Reno Aces 4, Las Vegas Aviators 1; 55-45

Box Score | Statcast

Ryne Nelson put together a strong start with 7 innings of 1 run ball on 5 hits, 3 walks, and 4 strikeouts. While Nelson was hanging zeros, the Aces quickly took the lead in this game on RBI singles by Dominic Fletcher in the first and Jake Hager in the 3rd to take a quick 2-0 lead. After Las Vegas scratched a run on a double play, the Aces salted the game in the 6th. Dominic Canzone blasted out a long home run, with an exit velocity of 110.0 MPH, and Wilmer Difo added a sacrifice fly.

Canzone homer:

Welcome back to Reno, Dom



Dominic Canzone homers in his first game back in an Aces uniform. pic.twitter.com/5ZXqrMriaZ — Reno Aces (@Aces) August 3, 2022

Armed with a big lead, the Aces turned to Keone Kela in the 8th. After a 1-2-3 inning, Kela managed to get ejected during the inning break. I don’t know what the deal was, if it was a substance check or something said to the home plate umpire, but he got tossed. J.B. Bukauskas got the 9th, but pitched around a triple and a hit batter to put up a zero.

AA: Amarillo Sod Poodles 2, Frisco RoughRiders 6; 47-50

Box Score

Amarillo has lost their third game in a row, falling behind early and not putting enough offense together to close the big gap. Deyni Olivero allowed 6 runs in 5 inings, allowing 3 runs each in the 2nd and 5th innings, on 6 hits, 1 walk, and 3 strikeouts. Despite Jorge Barrosa reaching base 5 times from the leadoff spot, the Sod Poodles went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position and left 9 runners on base. Leandro Cedeno hit his 22nd homer of the year in the 6th inning.

High-A: Hillsboro Hops 3, Everett AquaSox 8; 40-55

Box Score

Luke Albright struggled, as he lasted only 3 innings and threw 77 pitches, allowing 4 runs (3 earned) on 4 hits, 4 walks, and 5 strikeouts. Despite the poor start, the Hops were able to able to hit their way back in the game. Caleb Roberts drove home the first two runs with an RBI single in the 4th and a solo home run in the 7th. Lyle Lin cut the deficit down to one run later in the 7th with a ground out to score Wilderd Patino from 3rd. Dillon Larson and Justin Martinez each threw two scoreless innings out of the bullpen to keep the game close, but Jose Alcantara got tagged for 4 runs in the 8th inning to push this game out of reach.

Low-A: Visalia Rawhide 1, Lake Elsinore Storm 9; 34-63

Box Score

Visalia pitchers had a rough day, with the Storm scoring in four consecutive innings to take a 7-1 lead over the Rawhide. Chad Patrick went 3 innings and allowed 4 runs on 3 hits, 2 home runs, 2 walks, and 4 strikeouts. Inherited runners were an issue as Visalia pitchers allowed 3 of 4 runners to score. Visalia hitters had 12 hits, but struggled to put innings together with 2 runners picked off, only one extra base hits, and zero walks. J.J. D’Orazio drove in the Rawhide’s only run with an RBI single in the 2nd inning.