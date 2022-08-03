How did the rest of the NL West do at the deadline?

The 2022 MLB Trade Deadline was one of the craziest in recent memory, especially in the NL West. One of the top two teams went all-in, with the San Diego Padres making the blockbuster move of the year as part of frenzy of moves, the Dodgers making solid but not big acquisitions to an already loaded squad, the Giants doing more selling than buying, and the Rockies continually not showing any direction.

Here’s a recap of how the teams did in the final 48 hours before the Deadline.

Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers have the best record in the National League and are looking to stay ahead of the Mets and Braves for home field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Acquired RHP Chris Martin from Cubs for OF Zach McKinstry

The Dodgers have acquired Chris Martin from the Cubs. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) July 30, 2022

Martin is a power arm that stands at 6'8" and averages 95 MPH. Martin is very good at missing bats and avoiding free passes. He gives the Dodgers a solid middle inning arm to use primarily against right-handed bats. McKinstry is a corner outfielder/first baseman who will give the Cubs an additional left-handed bat for the outfield.

Traded LHP Garrett Cleavinger to Rays for OF German Tapia

#Rays bolstering bullpen depth by acquiring LHP Garrett Cleavinger from #Dodgers. Mostly at AAA this season, has 47 Ks in 29 IP. Rays give up German Tapia, 18-year-old OF with DSL team. — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) August 1, 2022

The Dodgers have also traded from their roster surplus and acquired Tapia from the Rays system. Cleavinger is a lefty who has bounced around the Phillies and Dodgers organization without much success at the MLB level. Tapia is an 18-year-old lottery ticket prospect who has a .952 OPS with the Rays Dominican League affiliate.

Acquired OF Joey Gallo from New York Yankees for RHP Clayton Beeter

Joey Gallo to Dodgers for Beeter per sources pending medical — Pat Ragazzo (@ragazzoreport) August 2, 2022

The Yankees more or less gave up on Joey Gallo due to his frustrating set of three-true-outcomes brand of baseball. He was replaced by Andrew Benintendi, who the Yankees picked up in a separate trade. The Dodgers will pick up Gallo as left-handed insurance for the lineup if there is an injury or poor performance. Clayton Beeter is an interesting pitching prospect who flashes great stuff, but may end up as a reliever in the big leagues.

San Diego Padres

The Padres seem entrenched in the Wild Card race, but would likely want to build their roster to be able to survive a potential series against the Braves, Mets, and Dodgers. Not only did they replace Taylor Rogers with Josh Hader, but they also picked up Juan Soto and Josh Bell in a blockbuster deal.

Acquired LHP Josh Hader from Brewers for LHP Taylor Rogers, RHP Dinelson Lamet, OF Esteury Ruiz, and RHP prospect Robert Gasser

The Padres were looking to make a change to the closer role, with Taylor Rogers struggling in the role for the past two months.

Taylor Rogers since May 28: 21 IP, 8.14 ERA, .890 opponents’ OPS. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 1, 2022

Hader has struggled a bit with the long ball this year, with a career worst 1.9 HR/9. Reportedly Hader had issues with how he was used and preferred to be a one-inning only reliever in Milwaukee. It'll be interesting to see how he performs in San Diego down the stretch considering the haul the Padres gave up.

Acquired OF Juan Soto and 1B Josh Bell from nationals for 1B Eric Hosmer Luke Voit, SS CJ Abrams, LHP Mackenzie Gore, OF prospect Robert Hassell III, OF prospect James Wood, and RHP prospect Justin Jarlin Susana

Undoubtedly one of the craziest trade deadline deals in MLB history.#Nats get:

SS CJ Abrams

LHP MacKenzie Gore

OF Robert Hassell III (#1)

OF James Wood (#3)

RHP Jarlin Susana (#14)

1B Eric Hosmer#Padres get:

OF Juan Soto

1B Josh Bell — Jesse Friedman (@JesseNFriedman) August 2, 2022

Padres gave up a lot to get Juan Soto, but they also get Bell replacing Hosmer at first base. Bell is an immediate offensive upgrade at first base over Hosmer, without a significant drop-off defensively. Padres gave up quite a lot of value in this deal with Abrams, Gore, Hassell, and Wood all going to the Nationals in a godfather type deal.

There was a hang-up in the deal, as Hosmer exercised his no trade clause. Instead the Padres are including Voit in the deal. Soto is indeed a Padre now.

So DH/1B Luke Voit replaces Eric Hosmer in the Juan Soto trade. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 2, 2022

Traded 1B Eric Hosmer, OF prospect Corey Rosier, INF prospect Max Ferguson to Red Sox for RHP prospect Jay Groome

Hosmer is heading to Boston, per team source. — Jeff Sanders (@sdutSanders) August 2, 2022

Since Hosmer waived his no trade clause, the Padres needed to find a different trade partner. The Red Sox were using a Franchy Cordero/Bobby Dalbec platoon that hasn’t worked out, so Hosmer’s slightly above-average bat is an upgrade. Going back to San Diego is a lottery ticket prospect who has been slowed down from injuries. The Padres attached two prospects and will be taking on $44MM of the $46MM owed to Hosmer.

Acquired INF Brandon Drury from Reds for infielder prospect Victor Acosta

Padres still at it: They are acquiring Brandon Drury from the Reds, sources tell me and @Ctrent. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 2, 2022

Padres continued to be active at the deadline with their 4th trade in the past 48 hours. They sent Victor Acosta to the Padres in exchange for Drury. Acosta was the 6th ranked prospect in the Padres system according to MLB Pipeline. Drury is an infielder by trade, but could end up playing mostly in a DH role for the Padres after they traded Voit to the Nationals.

Acquire C Cam Gallagher from Royals for 1B/OF Brent Rooker

The Padres traded Brent Rooker to the Royals for catcher Cam Gallagher, sources tell @Ken_Rosenthal and me. — Dennis Lin (@dennistlin) August 2, 2022

The media should send A.J. Preller a thank you card for an exciting deadline this year. In their 5th trade in two days, the Padres add some catcher depth in Gallagher at the cost of outfielder Brent Rooker. Rooker was originally acquired in the Taylor Rogers for Chris Paddack deal in April.

San Francisco Giants

The Giants' 0-7 start to the second half has altered their trade deadline approach a bit. Instead of looking to buy, the Giants are looking to sell some of their expiring contracts. The most sought after player that could be made available is left handed starter Carlos Rodon.

Acquired Dixon Machado from Cubs for Player to be named later or cash considerations

Giants infield depth has been beseeched by injuries with Brandon Crawford, Evan Longoria, and Thairo Estrada all on the injured list. They needed to do this trade in order to get through the season. The Giants also did a swap of minor leaguers with the Reds, getting catcher Ford Proctor in exchange for pitcher Jeremy Walker.

Acquired 3B J.D. Davis, LHP Thomas Szapucki, LHP Nick Zwack, and Carson Seymour from the Mets for 1B Darrin Ruf

Nick Zwack and Carson Seymour are A-level pitchers going with JD Davis and Thomas Szapucki for Darin Ruf. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) August 2, 2022

The Giants got a solid deal for Ruf, as J.D. Davis can more or less fit the right-handed mashing role that Ruf played in the past. Davis is challenged defensively, although he could slot at first base, third base, or left field in a pinch in addition to the DH. Ruf will likely continue a similar role in New York as the right-handed half of the DH platoon with Daniel Vogelbach, who the Mets acquired a couple weeks ago.

Traded RHP Trevor Rosenthal to Brewers for OF prospect Tristan Peters

Heard from a source that the Giants are getting Tristan Peters, an outfielder just promoted to Double-A Biloxi who is No. 19 on MLB Pipeline's Brewers prospects list, in the Trevor Rosenthal trade. Peters had an .871 OPS at High-A Wisconsin before his promotion. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) August 2, 2022

The Giants signed Rosenthal to a 1-year deal two weeks ago, but he hasn’t appeared in a game with San Francisco. With the Giants looking to sell, they elected to send him to Milwaukee for outfielder prospect Tristan Peters. Peters is ranked 19th on the the Brewers Top 30 list by MLB Pipeline.

Colorado Rockies

The Rockies had a couple big trade chips in Daniel Bard and C.J. Cron, but have elected to hold onto both players at the deadline. Instead of trading Bard, the Rockies signed the flamethrowing reliever to a 2-year, $19MM extension. The Rockies were listening to offers for Chad Kuhl and Carlos Estevez, with both players reaching free agency after the season, but ultimately did not make any moves.