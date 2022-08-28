Snake Bytes: 8/28 Dbacks score 10 runs on the road without a HR for the first time since 2007.

Team News



Last night the Dbacks won 10-5. It was the first time the dbacks have scored 10 or more runs on the road without a home run since May 2007. O-Dog had 4 RBI and Micah Owings tripled in a 11-5 win over the Philles. QUDJY, minus Upton (because he hadn’t debuted yet) went 5-15, with 5 RBI.

https://www.baseball-reference.com/boxes/PHI/PHI200705290.shtml



Merrill Kelly’s hot 2nd half continues as D-backs win series over White Sox

https://arizonasports.com/story/3273425/merrill-kellys-hot-2nd-half-continues-as-d-backs-win-series-over-white-sox/



Jake McCarthy nabs four hits in Diamondbacks’ win over White Sox

https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/mlb/diamondbacks/2022/08/27/jake-mccarthy-nabs-four-hits-diamondbacks-win-over-white-sox/7922747001/



Dan’s recap

commentary, gdt, videos from twitter and more.

https://www.azsnakepit.com/2022/8/28/23325252/diamondbacks-10-chicago-southsiders-5-this-is-how-you-win-a-baseball-game

Steve tweeted out the following: “Asked if he noticed Tony La Russa appearing to stare at him after AJ Pollock was nearly hit in the ninth inningDbacks manager Torey Lovullo said: “I didn’t need to look over there. I’ve known Tony long enough. I’ve studied him long enough. I’ve watched him long enough. “I knew that he was pretty upset but you know by no means are we are we doing that. There’s no place in baseball for balls that are flying near people’s heads.”



Diamondbacks’ Madison Bumgarner searching for way out of rough stretch

On that front, Bumgarner said they have been “throwing a bunch of (expletive) against the wall trying to see what sticks.”

https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/mlb/diamondbacks/2022/08/26/d-backs-madison-bumgarner-searching-way-out-rough-stretch/7908800001/



McCarthy latest kid to energize D-backs

“I just think the more you do something, the more experience you get, [the game] should slow down,” McCarthy said. “Just trying to continue to control the things I can control, trying to put good swings on good pitches. Tonight I could have easily been 0-for-5, and I went 4-for-5. That’s kind of the even keel I’ve been trying to keep. I’m just trying to be consistent.”

https://www.mlb.com/dbacks/news/jake-mccarthy-has-4-hits-sparks-win-over-white-sox



I actually did the recap in the game against the Phillies McCarthy got his first MLB hit last year. So whenever he is successful I am a fan...



Other Baseball

The best player at each position to debut in ‘22

https://www.mlb.com/twins/news/2022-mlb-all-debut-team



Ohtani throws 7 dominant innings to beat Jays

But he didnt hit 2 home runs! DFA!

Ohtani pitched seven innings and allowed just two hits and one walk, striking out nine batters on 109 pitches.

https://www.mlb.com/news/shohei-ohtani-goes-7-scoreless-innings-strikes-out-9



‘I love being here’: Loyalty, timing drove J-Rod’s extension

“What can I say? I’m just happy to be a Mariner,” Rodríguez said. “I’m just happy to be a Mariner for as long as I can. ... I love being here. I love being with everybody. And I love to keep representing this city and bring a championship because that’s what we want here.”

https://www.mlb.com/news/julio-rodriguez-s-extension-driven-by-loyalty-and-timing



Ichiro joins exclusive company in Mariners Hall of Fame

“Most days, I still wear the Mariners uniform, and I do so proudly,” Ichiro said. “I want our players to know that I am with you in your fight to be the best. I was 27 years old when I came to Seattle. I could never imagine my career in America would last 19 seasons and that I would still be in Seattle today.”

https://www.mlb.com/mariners/news/ichiro-suzuki-prepares-for-mariners-hall-of-fame-induction



Pirates INF Castro serves 1-game suspension after phone slips out on field

Honestly, I don’t get why he appealed in the first place. It is one game and the Pirates are 47-78, as of this writing. I recapped that game, but for whatever reason I did not mention the phone slipping out.

https://www.mlb.com/pirates/news/phone-falls-out-on-slide-by-rodolfo-castro



Sandy back in control with CG vs. Dodgers

With the win, Alcantara became the first player to throw four complete games in one season since Corey Kluber and Ervin Santana threw five each in 2017.

https://www.mlb.com/marlins/news/sandy-alcantara-complete-game-vs-dodgers



‘92 World Series Champions celebrate 30th anniversary

“I hear a lot of people now, they talk about in NCAA Basketball, making the Final Four,” Carter said. “Or playing in the Super Bowl. I don’t want to get to the Super Bowl. I don’t want to get to the Final Four. I want to win the whole thing. You never hear players say they want to win the World Series, they talk about getting there. I don’t want to just get there, I want to win.”

https://www.mlb.com/bluejays/news/joe-carter-dave-stieb-celebrate-1992-world-series-team



Farm Implements



AAA Reno was shut out 6-0 by Sacramento. The Aces managed only one base runner the last 4 innings of the ballgame.

https://www.mlb.com/dbacks/news/corbin-carroll-updates?t=mlb-pipeline-coverage



AA Corpus Christ walked off the Poodles 9-8, in 10 innings.

https://www.mlb.com/dbacks/news/jordan-lawlar-updates?t=mlb-pipeline-coverage



A Hilsboro won 7-1 over Vancouver.



A Visalia lost to Rancho Cucamonga 12-4.

Anything Goes



This day in history:

The last Zulu king was captured in 1879, the British-Zulu wars had battles such as Isandlwana and Rorkes Drift (largely fictionalized in the movie Zulu)Emmett Till was murdered in 1955. MLK delivered his “I have a dream” speech in 1963.



This day in baseball:

https://www.baseball-reference.com/bullpen/August_28



Only ¼ of the Sahara Desert is sandy.

When you think Sahara, you’d probably think of something out of The Lion King or National Geographic: stretches of dry, barren sands. However, this is actually not the case. One of the fun facts about the Sahara desert is that it’s hardly made up of sand! Most of it is covered in gravel with mountains and oases.



Baseball umpires used to sit in rocking chairs.

Baseball has been around since the 19th century. However, in the early games, umpires would sit in a rocking chair 20 feet behind the home plate.

