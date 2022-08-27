Snake Bytes: 8/27 - Happy Homecoming

Diamondbacks News

Arizona 7, Chicago (A) 2

Tommy Henry spun another solid outing from the mound. Alek Thomas put on a defensive clinic in center field while also driving in a run. Daulton Varsho was on his game as well, launching a home run and also stealing one.

Thomas, Varsho Combine for Web Gem Game

Clutch defense highlighted by improbable catches was the story of the night on Chicago’s south side.

Diamondbacks Tag Cueto for Six in Second

Johnny Cueto has been very damn good for a while now, especially the last month or so. So, when the Diamondbacks ambushed him for six runs in the second inning, it became something of a story - and also paved the way for a refreshing Arizona victory.

Thomas, Varsho Showcase the Elite Outfield Defense of Arizona’s Future

Daulton Varsho is putting together elite fielding statistics. Alek Thomas is a human highlight reel. Soon, they will be joined by Corbin Carroll, who may be the best of the three. At that point, Arizona may just have a historically good defensive outfield.

Other Baseball News

Adidas Terminate Partnership with Tatis

Seems the young Padres shortstop still has plenty of bridges to mend.

10 Leading Rookies in MLB (ESPN+)

It blows my mind that somehow Thomas is not ranked among the top-10.

Mariners Sign Julio Rodriguez to Extension

Speaking of rookies, one of the most exciting in the game just joined the ranks of newbies signing mega-contracts. This pact is worth a guaranteed $210 million over 12 years. With incentives, the deal could reach as high as $470 million.

Related: The Complicated Option and Incentive Laden Deal of Julio Rodriguez

More Position Pitchers are Sealing Blowout Wins

This is likely to ruffle a few feathers amongst “baseball purists”, but position players are still finding ways to make numerous appearances, even when their team is ahead.