PYW’s 2022: Week 20

Welcome to commercial free coverage of PYW’s brought to you by... Laziness!

And we’re back! Last week, I decided that that Zac Gallen’s current nickname just wasn’t doing it for me, and he needed a new one. Who gave me that authority? I don’t know! But I’m sure they regret it by now!

Anyway, you had some great ideas, and some of my favorite entries ended up not even making the cut this time around, which is always a sign that there is a healthy competition going this week! Without further ado, I give you a tie between NikT77 and gzimmerm with two recs apiece!

Great bad, but Gallen just lacks the beard...

What? Are we in Canada now??

In second place, give a big hand to Kilnborn with 3 recs!

I don’t entirely know what an untranslated phrase from The Day The Earth Stood Still has to do with Zac Gallen, but I’m always down for a classic sci-fi reference

And taking the top place on our podium this week is MrRbi17!

Now this, this is a nickname worthy of a pitcher that should be getting more national attention than he is!

Standings Players Recs Players Recs NikT77 15 Diamondhacks 13 MrRbi17 13 Jack Sommers 12 gzimmerm 11 Xerostomia 10 GuruB 5 FatElvis04 3 Kilnborn 3 Rockkstarr12 3 M_lopez 2 Preston Salisbury 2 TucsonTim 1

Well, would you look at that... we have a new face in sole possession of first place! NikT77 takes the top spot, but he shouldn’t get too comfortable. The top six players are all within five recs of each other, and one strong week from any of them could completely shake up the standings. As we enter the home stretch of the season, things are getting very, very interesting...

This weekend, the Diamondbacks are facing an old foe in Tony LaRussa. Yes, I count our former Director of Baseball Ops as a former foe, don’t @ me. But one thing he holds near and dear to his blackend, traitorous heart is the Unwritten Rules of Baseball, going so far as to call out his own player for... /checks notes... hitting a home run. Which brings me to our prompt this week. You’re task is to add one unwritten rule to the necronomicon houses these mythic laws that govern our favorite sport, and also probably holds the blackmail that allows LaRussa to keep his job. Go!