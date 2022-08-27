Diamondbacks Farm System Report: August 26, 2022

The Diamondbacks Minor League affiliates combined for a 1-3 record

Top Prospects Performances

Reno RF Corbin Carroll (#1): 0-for-5, 5 K, R

Amarillo SS Jordan Lawlar (#2): 0-for-4, BB, R, 2 K

Reno RHP Brandon Pfaadt (#4): 5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 6 K, 69 pitches (46 strikes)

Hillsboro 1B Deyvison De Los Santos (#10): 2-for-4, K

AAA: Reno Aces 3, Sacramento River Cats 7 (F/10)

Brandon Pfaadt pitched 5 innings, allowing 2 runs on 4 hits, 2 walks, and 6 strikeouts. He got tagged for a 2-run home run in his 5th and final inning on the mound. Jancarlos Cintron and Jose Herrera both hit solo home runs to match the two runs that Pfaadt allowed. A pair of left-handed relievers were on a rehab stint with the Aces, with Kyle Nelson loading the bases in 2⁄ 3 of an inning and Caleb Smith striking out 3 in 2 scoreless innings. Edwin Uceta had a disastrous 10th inning in which he gave up 5 runs, walking 3 before serving up a walk-off grand slam with 2 outs in the inning.

AA: Amarillo Sod Poodles 6, Corpus Christi Hooks 5

Leandro Cedeno’s 3-run homer in the 1st gave the Sod Poodles a lead they would not relinquish. Jorge Barrosa had 3 hits and 3 stolen bases out of the leadoff spot and Blaze Alexander homered while driving home 2. Deyni Olivero allowed 3 hits and walked no one in 5 scoreless innings. Jamison Hill’s first AA appearance turned into a disaster after 5 runs in 2+ innings. Kyle Backhus was able to calm things down a bit, keeping the potential tying run from scoring in the 8th before finishing things off with a clean 9th.

High-A: Hillsboro Hops 3, Vancouver Canadians 5

Chad Patrick allowed 3 runs in 4 2⁄ 3 innings, allowing 5 hits, 2 walks, and 3 strikeouts. Hillsboro tied the game in the top of the 6th thanks to A.J. Vukovich’s 12th home run of the year and an RBI double by Channy Ortiz. Collin Sullivan got touched up in the bottom half of the inning for 2 runs on 2 hits and 2 walks while recording only 1 out. Deyvison De Los Santos and A.J. Vukovich combined for 5 of Hillsboro’s 7 hits.

Low-A: Visalia Rawhide 1, Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 5

