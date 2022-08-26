SnakeBytes 8/26: Chicago beckons

The good news is that the trade deadline has already passed, so there is no chance that LaRussa’s bad mojo rubs off on the current front office, and they trade Jordan Lawler to the Braves for... IDK, Patrick Corbin. Don’t ask me how, but it would have happened

Diamondbacks News

(Arizona Sports) How Diamondbacks OF Alek Thomas can finish his season on a high note

In his last two games entering play on Wednesday, Thomas has five hits, an RBI and two runs scored. He’s also reached base six times in nine plate appearances.

“The last couple nights in particular, it’s seemingly been a function of him looking to simplify the game a little bit,” Fitzgerald said.

(Yahoo! Sports) The Daily Sweat: MLB’s hottest pitcher is on the mound, and he plays for Arizona

Lots of gambling crap mixed in, but it’s nice to see Gallen getting some good, positive media attention.

MLB News

(MLB.com) Goldy (2 HR, 5 RBIs) making ‘miracle’ Triple Crown push

Look everyone, I’m counting on you to let me post this incredibly news worth article without turning the comment section of this post into a war zone. Just pretend this is about a guy named Peter Silversmith and just enjoy what’s happening.

“It’s pretty awesome what he’s doing. It’s so special,” said Pujols, who amazed Goldschmidt earlier in the week when he hit a neck-high fastball for a home run in St. Louis’ 1-0 victory on Monday. “He’s having an MVP year and it’s exciting because he’s been carrying the ballclub most of the year. He’s always been a heck of a player while watching him from the other side, and to see him do it as a teammate, it’s even more special.”

(US News) Wild MLB Debut by Yankees’ Weissert; HBPs on 1st 2 Pitches

From the very first pitch, it was pretty painful to watch the major league debut of New York Yankees reliever Greg Weissert.

Painful for Oakland hitters, too.

He plunked a batter with his first offering. Then he balked. Then he nailed a guy with his second pitch, prompting the A’s hitter to slam down his bat.

(The Athletic) Inside MLB’s Astros cheating investigation: GM Jeff Luhnow deleted phone data

It’s the story that won’t die... I seriously wonder if a team other than the Dodgers had lost the World Series to the Astros if anyone would still care...

“In any investigation, the league notifies people of interest in writing that they need to preserve their cell phones. Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow, investigators learned, had instructed one of his lieutenants, Bill Firkus, to give a personal heads up to others with the team that MLB might collect their devices, a person with direct knowledge of the league’s investigation said.”

(MLB.com) 1 awards candidate for every team

With that in mind, let’s look at each team’s best candidate to take home one of those trophies this offseason. Some of these guys are favorites, some may just get some down-ballot love. It means something when one of your team’s guys ends up on a finalist list for a trophy. It’s something that they, and their team, will have forever.

(Market Watch) Ex-MLB pitcher and Ohio mayor Chuck Smith sentenced to 33 months in dark web credit card fraud

Charles E. Smith, Jr., 52, pleaded guilty in May to purchasing stolen credit card information from the dark web, in order to create phony credit cards he used to buy thousands of dollars worth of gas to fuel cars he drove to deliver packages for Amazon.

In all, federal prosecutors in Ohio say Smith had used over 100 stolen credit and debit cards to buy $10,621 in fuel. As part of his guilty plea, Smith agreed to pay the money back.