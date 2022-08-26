Diamondbacks Farm Report: August 25, 2022

The Diamondbacks Minor League affiliates combined for a 1-3 record.

Top Prospect Performances

Reno CF Corbin Carroll (#1): 2-for-2, 2B, HR (7), 4 BB, 3 RBI, 2 R

463 ft

112.2 mph@Dbacks No. 1 prospect Corbin Carroll CRUSHES it for the @Aces. pic.twitter.com/B3sB3kxnrV — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 26, 2022

Hillsboro 3B Deyvison De Los Santos (#8): 1-for-5, 2B, RBI, R, K

Reno RHP Ryne Nelson (#9): 4 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 0 K, 89 pitches (60 strikes)

AAA: Reno Aces 13, Sacramento River Cats 4; 68-52

Box Score | Statcast

Corbin Carroll crushed the third pitch of the game 463 feet and the Aces never trailed from that point forward. Carroll finished by reaching base six times with two extra base hits, scoring twice and driving in three. Ryne Nelson labored through four innings, allowing three runs and two home runs in the game before running out of gas in 89 pitches. The Reno bullpen held Sacramento to one run in the final five innings while the offense piled on.

AA: Amarillo Sod Poodles 1, Corpus Christi Hooks 6; 57-59

Box Score

Ross Carver went five innings, allowing two runs on three hits, one walk, and six strikeouts. Despite his heroics, the Amarillo offense was unable to put much offense together, with a pair of two-out hits in the first resulting in their only run. Leandro Cedeno doubled and scored on Tristin English’s RBI single. Brent Teller allowed three runs in the sixth that put the Sod Poodles in a big hole.

High-A: Hillsboro Hops 9, Vancouver Canadians 10; 51-64

Box Score

Despite getting a lot of offensive support from the lineup, the Hops were unable to bring this one home. Ryan Bliss reached base four times with two hits, a triple, and two walks and scored three runs. Caleb Roberts and A.J. Vukovich both hit two-run homers in the fifth and seventh inning respectively. The pitching wasn’t as good, with Luke Albright giving up four runs in the third and six overall for the game. Junior Mieses and Connor Grammes both blew late leads in this game, the former allowing a four runs to come across in the sixth and the latter blowing a 9-8 lead.

Low-A: Visalia Rawhide 2, Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 6 (F/11); 40-77

Box Score