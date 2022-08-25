Snake Bytes 8/25: Gallen’s Gold Start Ruined

Diamondback’s News:

Zac Gallen extends scoreless streak, bullpen falters vs. Royals

The loss credited to Ramirez is the 31st for a D-backs reliever this season, the most in MLB. Arizona’s two other runs came via two wild pitches in the ninth inning and Christian Walker’s career-high 30th home run.

Gallen’s 27.1 innings tie Andy Benes’ same mark from September 1998 for the third-longest streak in franchise history spanning over just one season, per D-backs Stats & Info.

The scoreless streak stays intact! pic.twitter.com/uXhVaeZcGU — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) August 25, 2022

Zac Gallen dominates again in no-decision

Gallen’s three free passes tied a season high, but the Royals couldn’t capitalize as the Arizona ace held them to only one extra-base hit and no runs. However, Kansas City starter Brady Singer was almost equally impressive, and Gallen left after six frames clinging to a one-run lead. A meltdown by the Diamondbacks’ bullpen in the following frame turned things around and cost Gallen a fifth straight win.

D-backs skip Madison Bumgarner for 1 start in ‘performance based decision’

Lovullo said Bumgarner will spend the time getting some “quality work” done with pitching coach Brent Strom and that it was a decision made for the betterment of the team as opposed to one individual.

The 33-year-old is in the third season of a five-year, $85 million contract that will see him make $23 million in 2023 and $14 million for the final year of the deal.

Chase Field to host 20th perfect game all-American classic

Chase Field, the home of the Arizona Diamondbacks, will host the 20th annual Perfect Game All-American Classic on Sunday at 5 p.m.

The game will feature more than 50 of the top-ranked high school baseball players in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

Diamondbacks’ No. 3 prospect Jordan Lawler makers AA debut

Double-A marks the fourth level Lawlar has played this season.

In 81 games combined, he’s slashing .328/.428/.549 with a .976 OPS. His wRC+, which factors for run environment and sets the league-average to 100, is 157. This means he’s hit 57% better than the league average across his four professional levels. He has 12 home runs, 18 doubles and seven triples. He also has 37 stolen bases in 42 attempts.

D-backs 2023 schedule

Opening 2023 vs. Dodger-evil

Baseball News:

MLB schedule is out, and there’s a twist for 2023

No longer is each team’s slate significantly skewed toward division opponents. Instead, the schedules will feature more variety. For the first time in modern MLB history, every team will play every other team at some point.

“This new format creates more consistent opponent matchups as Clubs compete for Postseason berths,” MLB chief operations and strategy officer Chris Marinak said in a release, “particularly in the recently expanded Wild Card round. Additionally, this fan-friendly format provides fans with the opportunity to see more opponent matchups, with a particular focus on dramatically expanding our most exciting Interleague matchups, and offers more national exposure to the star players throughout our game.”

Chase Anderson to opt-out of Ray’s contract

A veteran of the last eight MLB seasons, Anderson has yet to see any big league time in 2022, instead tossing a combined 80 innings at Triple-A. His work with the Rays’ affiliate in Durham (3.60 ERA in 10 innings) has been better than his 70 frames (4.63 ERA) with the Tigers’ top affiliate in Toledo, with Anderson delivering improved strikeout and walk rates over his short time in the Rays organization.

Pirates rookie O’Neil Cruz records hardest hit in statcast history

In the third inning with two outs, Cruz crushed Kyle Wright’s slider 366 feet and over the right field wall at PNC Park. According to MLB.com, Cruz’s hit would have been a home run in 26 venues across the league.

Oneil Cruz now owns the record for the hardest-hit batted ball in the Statcast era (122.4 MPH)



(via @MLB) pic.twitter.com/rsmTOnbwSD — SI MLB (@si_mlb) August 24, 2022

Latest on potential sale of Nationals

According to the Post, Leonsis is one of a few potential buyers granted access to the Nationals financial data. He’s not making a run at sole ownership, however; Drew Hansen of the Washington Business Journal reports that David Rubenstein, a private equity businessman, is part of the group with Leonsis. It isn’t clear who else is involved with Leonsis and Rubenstein.