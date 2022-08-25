Diamondbacks Farm Report: August 24, 2022

The Diamondbacks Minor League affililates combined for a 3-1 record
Top Prospects Performances
Reno RF Corbin Carroll (#1): 1-for-5, solo HR (6), 3 K
Bye ball— Reno Aces (@Aces) August 25, 2022
Corbin Carroll launches his 6️⃣ HR in an Aces uniform over the wall to bring us within ✌️@corbin_carroll | @MLBPipeline | @Dbacks pic.twitter.com/XL2NkTUGWr
Amarillo SS Jordan Lawlar (#2): 2-for-5, 2 R, K
Amarillo LHP Blake Walston (#4): 6 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 K, 94 pitches (65 strikes)
Blake Walston is in a groove for the @sodpoodles.— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 25, 2022
The No. 5 @Dbacks prospect struck out 6 and now has a 2.16 ERA over the last month: https://t.co/e4PLU5VlEm pic.twitter.com/yg2p5IhKXX
Hillsboro 3B Deyvison De Los Santos (#8): 0-for-5, 4 K
AAA: Reno Aces 2, Sacramento River Cats 4; 67-52
Reno fell behind 4-1 quickly in a bullpen game, with opener Jeff Bain allowing two runs in the first and Sean Poppen got touched up for two runs in the third. That was enough as the Reno hitters struggled to put together any innings. Wilmer Difo reached on a fielder’s choice that plated the first Reno run in the first. The other run came on a long home run by top prospect Corbin Carroll, who hit a ball 108 MPH to left center field for a 423-foot home run.
AA: Amarillo Sod Poodles 11, Corpus Christi Hooks 3; 57-58
Blake Walston struck out six in six shutout innings, making him the second D-backs pitching prospect to achieve that feat. Walston got plenty of run support in the game, with Tim Tawa’s two-run homer giving Amarillo a 3-0 lead in the third. Nick Dalesandro and Leandro Cedeño had big hits with the bases loaded, with the latter driving home three on a double in the seventh.
High-A: Hillsboro Hops 9, Vancouver Canadians 5; 51-63
Hillsboro led wire to wire, thanks to Scott Randall’s five shutout innings with six strikeouts. Caleb Roberts provided a bit of offense in the middle innings with a pair of solo home runs, to increase his total to eight on the season. The Hops scored three more runs in the eighth thanks to sloppy defense by Vancouver, which was crucial as Hugh Fisher allowed four runs without retiring a hitter in the eighth. Ryan Bliss once again put the game out of reach with a three-run homer in the top of the ninth.
Low-A: Visalia Rawhide 4, Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 2; 40-76
Fourth rounder Dylan Ray struck out five in 1 2⁄3 innings in his second appearance with Visalia, pitching around a walk and a double in the first inning, before getting lifted after 32 pitches. Visalia scored their first two runs with walks and aggressive baserunning in the third, with Joshua Day picking up an RBI single and Adrian Del Castillo a sacrifice fly. Tenth rounder Brett Johnson took the lead in the fifth when he walked, advanced to third on a stolen base and an throwing error, then scored on a wild pitch. Alvin Guzman then tacked on an important insurance run in the eighth with an RBI single.
Loading comments...