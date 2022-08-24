Game #123: Arizona 3 @ Kansas City 5

A slightly early late game for this reviewer tonight. The snakes are going for both a two game and four game sweep tonight (this series is a home/away series, so two in Phoenix earlier this year and these two). With Zac Gallen on the mound, the odds are in their favor (...but the bullpen exists too).

Today's Lineups DIAMONDBACKS ROYALS Josh Rojas - 2B MJ Melendez - C Emmanuel Rivera - 3B Bobby Witt - 3B Ketel Marte - DH Salvador Perez - DH Christian Walker - 1B Michael Massey - 2B Daulton Varsho - RF Michael Taylor - CF Jake McCarthy - LF Kyle Isbel - LF Carson Kelly - C Hunter Dozier - 1B Alek Thomas - CF Nicky Lopez - SS Sergio Alcantara - SS Drew Waters - RF Zac Gallen - RHP Brady Singer - RHP

Innings 1-3

Well. No score through three. But Singer is certainly looking more in command than Gallen. It started well with a first pitch single for Rojas to lead off the game, but he promptly got picked off first on a poorly timed steal attempt. I’m calling TOOTBLAN. Meanwhile, Gallen was struggling to get the Royals out, walking two and giving up two hits. In general he just nit-picked too much. Not to mention his fascination with runners at first. All in all, neither team looked great thus far.

Gallen at 51 pitches, Singer at 44.

0-0 TIE

Innings 4-6

The middle innings were as much a pitcher’s duel as the first three. Both Singer and Gallen matched each other in outs, and generally in pitches. The big difference maker was Gallen’s 3 walks. But Singer gave up a home run to Varsho (17) in the 5th, so that’s nice.

Despite a very precarious fifth for Gallen, he successfully pitched his way out of a jam. Dozier doubled to lead off the inning and moved to third on a sac bunt. Then Waters walked but Gallen struck Melendez out looking and got Witt to fly out to Varsho, who’s speed certainly helped keep the scoreless streak alive. He managed the sixth with no issues, extending his scoreless streak to 27.1 IP and ending his night.

Gallen at 95 pitches, Singer at 88

1-0 ARIZONA

Innings 7-9

The seventh wasn’t fun. Varsho hit a ball to right that Waters nearly caught right on the line. It was ruled foul, Lovullo challenged (I assume since we lost our challenge according to the mic’d up ump despite Bally Sports saying it was an Umpire Review) and New York ruled the call stood as a foul ball. But Varsho and McCarthy both made outs, so it didn’t really matter. Meanwhile, Ramirez replaced Gallen and gave up the tying run on a safety squeeze after getting a single out. But to be fair, the fault wasn’t really his; Alcantara completely whiffed on a routine grounded INTO THE SHIFT! Somehow, it was ruled a hit and not an error. I can only assume it’s because he never touched the ball (when he very much should have!). I will get off my soapbox now.

That wasn’t even the worst though. Mantiply came in to relieve Ramirez and gave up hits to Waters and Melendez, scoring Lopez, giving KC the lead. Then Witt hit a three run home run to the fountains in left/center. Kevin Ginkel took over for our All Star, who did not record a single out. Weirdly enough, he got the next two batters out on strikeouts. Inning over, damage most assuredly done.

Luis Frias looked pretty good. The Royals’ bullpen didn’t quite explode. Rivera walked, got second on catcher indifference, third and home on a wild pitch. Walker promptly homered to deeeeeeeeeeeeeeep center field. But Varsho popped out to short, ending the game.

5-3 KANSAS CITY WIN

Conclusion

Varsho made a couple excellent plays in right field. Thomas and Alcantara made a great relay to cut a runner down at the plate in the third. Zac Gallen was effective if not spectacular this time around. Setting personal records in innings pitched the last few times out probably caught up with him. The rest of the game was perfectly fine. The offense was not good against Singer, but that was expected. The bullpen was horrendous in the seventh (except you Ginkel, you did good son).

Chicken and Waffles: Zac Gallen 37.7%

Deep Fried Broccoli: Joe Mantiply -37.9%

There was much discussion of steak (not streak) and other BBQ adjacent things. Comment of the Day goes to Nikt77 for having the only Sedona Red of 117 total comments, but also just a great line in general. I challenge you to use it in your day-to-day this weekend!

Another off day tomorrow. Lots of rest for the guys this week; well earned after the last stretch of games. Tommy Henry will be on the mound in Chicago at Guaranteed Rate Field (I’ve checked, the tickets do change price; stupid mortgage companies buying naming rights) against Johnny Cueto. Old pitches opposite new; I’m hoping for a pitching duel.