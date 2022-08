Arizona Diamondbacks announce 2023 schedule

The Arizona Diamondbacks’ 2023 schedule features 22 teams visiting Chase Field, the most in franchise history, as Major League Baseball returns to a balanced schedule, which means for the first time ever the D-backs will play all 29 teams in a season. The home schedule is highlighted by the Home Opening Weekend vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (April 6-9), the Boston Red Sox visiting during Memorial Day Weekend (May 26-28) and a trio of exciting holiday games with Mother’s Day vs. San Francisco Giants (May 14), Father’s Day vs. Cleveland Guardians (June 18) and the Fourth of July vs. New York Mets. A record 8 American League teams will visit Chase Field in 2023. Those home series are the Kansas City Royals (April 24-26), Boston Red Sox (May 26-28), Cleveland Guardians (June 16-18), Tampa Bay Rays (June 27-29), Seattle Mariners (July 28-30), Texas Rangers (Aug. 21-22), Baltimore Orioles (Sept. 1-3) and Houston Astros (Sept. 29-Oct. 1). The D-backs will visit the Oakland A’s (May 15-17), Detroit Tigers (June 9-11), Los Angeles Angels (June 30-July 2), Toronto Blue Jays (July 14-16), Minnesota Twins (Aug. 4-6), New York Yankees (Sept. 22-24) and Chicago White Sox (Sept. 25-27). The D-backs will open the season on the road with a 4-game series @ Los Angeles Dodgers starting March 30.

This is a result of the new balanced schedule, which sees teams play fewer games within their division, in order to accommodate a series against every American League team. I am surprisingly fine with this: the fewer times we have to see the Dodgers and Padres (and their fans!) in a year, the better as far as I’m concerned. It appears that the Texas Rangers have been designated at the D-backs “natural rivals”, being the one American League team against whom they play home and away series. But if our playoff hopes come down to the last few games of the season, I’m not sure I fancy road trips to the Yankees and White Sox, finishing off with three at home against the Astros!

Here’s the full schedule.

Date - Opponent