Snake Bytes: 8/24 - Sick Win in KC

Diamondbacks News

Arizona 7, Kansas City 3

Zach Davies gave a solid 5 2⁄ 3 innings of work, allowing only one run. Jake, McCarthy, Alek Thomas, and Christian Walker all had big nights at the plate. It took until the sixth inning for Arizona to break through. But, once they did, they poured it on scoring in each of the final four innings.

Davies Quietly Solid Again

Zack Davies was once again everything a team could ask for out of a low leverage starter. Davies allowed only one run on two walks and two hits through 5.2 innings while striking out one. Joe Mantiply came on in relief, picking up the win once Arizona’s offense finally broke through.

Diamondbacks Put on Hit Parade

Arizona’s offense had 22 base runners in the game, 13 by hits and nine more coming from the base on balls. It took them a while to get the big hit, but once they got things rolling in the sixth, they never looked back.

Outfield of the Future Slowly Coming Into Focus

It has not always been pretty. But, there have also been some pleasant surprises. Daulton Varsho is an even better defender than many expected, Jake McCarthy might actually be a true starter and not a fourth/fifth outfielder. Alek Thomas is learning the ropes. Stone Garrett is still trying to prove himself worthy of consideration. Corbin Carroll lurks in the wings.

Other Baseball News

Moreno Exploring Sale of Angels

It is going to take more than new ownership to fix what ails the Angels. Mike Trout and Anthony Rondon continue to be plagued by injuries. Meanwhile, even when the team is hyper-aggressive in pursuit of starting pitching, they continue to fall short of landing it. The team has also been one of the very worst in terms of drafting talent over the last 15 years, producing no players of note from their farm in over a decade.

Verlander Tosses Six Hitless, Spoils Correa’s Return to Minute Maid

Justin Verlander continued to make his case for the AL Cy Young by striking out 10 and going hitless for six innings before being lifted from the game (already at 91 pitches) in an effort by Dusty Baker to keep Verlander fresh for October. Carlos Correa made his return to Minute Maid and was 0-for-2 with a strikeout against his former teammate. He did, however, notch a single later in the game off of Houston’s Megill in relief.

Beuhler to Undergo Second TJ

Only a week ago, the Dodgers were preparing themselves for the return of Walker Beuhler to their rotation, an addition that would further cement the Dodgers as the prohibitive favourites in the game. Now, they are instead looking at no return for Beuhler to help them through the enhanced rigors of October baseball, but also looking at the very real possibility that he never throws a Major League pitch in 2023. Then there is the matter of this being round two of TJ for the hurler, increasing the odds that he will not be the same when he comes back.

Bryce Harper Goes Deep Twice in Rehab

While the Dodgers are learning to live with the prospect of not having their ace for the rest of the season or postseason, the Phillies are on the brink of returning Bryce Harper to the heart of their lineup. The slugger will still not be able to play the field due to the tear in his elbow, but his potent bat can still help the team from the DH position.

Tatis Jr. Apologizes, Agrees to Surgery

It seems that San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr. is trying to make the most out of his 8-game suspension for violating the league’s PED policy. The Friar’s superstar has made his apologies for the suspension and has elected to get the surgery on his shoulder that he and the team have bee putting off for more than a year now. With the suspension spilling over into the 2023 season, he should be fully recovered from surgery before he is eligible to return to active service.

Bethancourt Does His Best Ohtani

Position player pitching alert! Tampa Bay Rays catcher Christian Bethancourt had himself quite the night against the Angels on Tuesday. First, he went deep for the third time in three games and added a two-run hit later in the game. Then, with the game out of reach, he took the mound with a 10-run lead in the ninth and relived his days as a relief pitcher, striking out a batter and reaching 95 on the radar gun, throwing harder than his full-time pitching teammates in the game. Ohtani himself, was 1-for-3.

Is the WBC here yet?