Diamondbacks Farm Report: August 24, 2022

The Diamondbacks Minor League affiliates combined for a 1-3 record

Catcher Adrian Del Castillo was demoted to Low-A Visalia, with the team traveling to Vancouver. Del Castillo has hit .178/.272/.318 in 268 PA with High-A Hillsboro this season.

Shortstop Jordan Lawlar was promoted to AA Amarillo, as Hillsboro is traveling to Vancouver for this week’s series. Lawlar is currently hitting .370/.514/.648 with 15 walks and 18 strikeouts for the month of August.

Top Prospects Performances

Reno CF Corbin Carroll (#1): 1-for-3, BB

Amarillo DH Jordan Lawlar (#2): 1-for-4, BB, R, K

Amarillo RHP Slade Cecconi (#7): 6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K, 84 pitches (54 strikes)

Hillsboro 3B Deyvison De Los Santos (#8): 0-for-3, BB, 3 K

AAA: Reno Aces 1, Sacramento River Cats 11; 67-51

Corbin Martin got shelled in this game, surrendering three home runs and nine runs overall in 4 2⁄ 3 innings. Buddy Kennedy hit a solo home run in the second, hit off the bat at 100.5 MPH and traveled 417 feet. The home run was the only run that Reno scored in this game.

AA: Amarillo Sod Poodles 8, Corpus Christi Hooks; 56-58

Slade Cecconi was great in this start, allowing just two hits and striking out five with no walks. Offensively, the Sod Poodles were buoyed by four home runs. Leandro Cedeño hit two along with one each from Blaze Alexander and Tim Tawa. Jake Rice, Garrett Leonard, and Andrew Saalfrank each pitched a scoreless inning out of the bullpen. Jordan Lawlar went 1-for4 with an infield hit and a walk in his AA debut.

High-A: Hillsboro Hops 3, Vancouver Canadians 4; 50-63

Hillsboro scored three times in the top of the fifth on back to back RBI doubles by Ryan Bliss and Caleb Roberts. Yilber Diaz allowed one run in 3 2⁄ 3 innings with four strikeouts, with his run scoring after leaving the game. Jackson Goddard allowed both an inherited runner and a run of his own in 1 1⁄ 3 innings. Justin Martinez allowed a go-ahead two-run homer in the sixth, which ended up being the winning runs in the game. Deyvison De Los Santos struck out three times and walked once in four trips to the plate.

Low-A: Visalia Rawhide 6, Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 8; 39-76

Visalia’s losing streak ballooned to seven straight, as the bullpen blew two leads before completely faltering in the tenth. Despite a 1-for-14 day with runners in scoring position and stranding twelve runners on base, the Rawhide were able to get six runs across the plate thanks to eight walks and three errors by the Rancho Cucamonga defense. Ivan Melendez hit his second homer with the Rawhide in the second inning. Armed with a 4-2 lead, Spencer Giesting got torched for three runs in the sixth inning. Alfred Morillo was able to get out of the inning and pitch a scoreless seventh to put Visalia in a position to win when Kevin Graham’s sacrifice fly gave them a 6-5 lead. Listher Sosa could not hold the lead, allowing the tying run to score in the eighth and the two decisive runs in the tenth.