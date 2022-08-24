Stubborn D-backs beat Royals 7-3

RECORD: 56-66, PACE 74-88

The Diamondbacks prevailed over the Kansas City Royals 7-3 by being stubborn and relentless at the plate. Arizona came into tonight’s game ranked 27th in Batting Avg with runners in scoring position and two outs. (.197). Getting the big two out knock has been a challenge all year. The beginning of this game exposed this deficiency once again, but they were able to overcome it in the end.

Through the first 4 innings they had two runners on base in each inning, but came away empty with two outs every time. Royals starter Jonathan Heasley gave up 4 hits and 4 walks, but was unable to get through the 5th inning due to illness that unfortunately was captured on T.V. three separate times as he puked all over the mound. All the credit to him trying to “gut” it out. Still scoreless through five, it was up to the D-backs pitching staff to keep the game close.

Zach Davies was up to the task. He faced the minimum through 3 1⁄ 3 before giving up a long home run to rookie sensation Bobby Witt Jr. It was Witt’s 17th of the year and he leads all rookies in total bases this year. That was the only blemish for Davies however. He went 5.2 IP, giving up just two hits, a walk and struck out 1 in an efficient outing. He lowered his ERA to 3.86. Joe Mantiply came in to relieve and gave the team 4 outs in the 6th and 7th, eventually picking up the win.

Meanwhile the D-backs offense finally started to break through. They scored a run on a two out out base hit by Geraldo Perdomo bringing in Jake McCarthy. The ball hit off reliever Jose Cuas’ leg and trickled into left. It wasn’t pretty, but it counted.

Arizona scored a single run again the 7th. Ketel Marte and Christian Walker singled. Poor defense in left by a catcher playing outfield, M.J. Melendez allowed both runners to move up 90 feet. A walk to Daulton Varsho loaded the bases and Jake McCarthy hit a sac fly to give the D-backs a 2-1 lead.

Three more runs went up on the board for the good guys in the 8th. Alek Thomas lead off with a double for his 3rd hit of the game. Rojas worked a 9 pitch walk and Emmanuel Rivera followed with an 8 pitch walk to load the bases. The Royals went to the pen to bring in non other than Luke Weaver. Ketel Marte served a “flyner” into left to bring in a run with a sacrifice and Christian Walker split the gap for a double and an RBI. Weaver then uncorked a wild pitch scoring Rivera.

Chris Devenski came in to pitch the bottom of the 8th and once again it didn’t go well for him. He allowed a leadoff triple to Nicky Lopez, a deep sac fly, and a triple to Bobby Witt. That was all, as Torey went to Ian Kennedy, who allowed a hit to Perez to score the Royals third and final run. He finally got the fly out to end the inning.

The D-backs tacked on two more runs in the 9th, started off by walks from McCarthy and Kelly. Two outs later Rojas singled home a run and Rivera doubled home one more for the 6th and 7th runs.

Mark Melancon worked a scoreless 9th, starting a 1-4-3 double play on a comeback for the final outs. It was a good bounce back inning after he failed to record an out in his last outing against the Cardinals.

It was a very strange final box score. The D-backs had 13 hits and drew 9 walks. They had two baserunners or more every inning but the 5th. Through 6 innings they were just 1 for 10 w/RISP, but ended up 4 for 17. They had 14 men left on base. After Royals starter Heasley threw 79 pitches, their bullpen had to throw 108 pitches to record just 13 outs.

Jake McCarthy was all over the box score again, going 2 for 3, with a sac fly, an RBI, a run scored, a double and a stolen base.

Alek Thomas had 3 hits and walk, and scored two runs.

Rojas and Rivera each reached base 3 times and had RBI hits, and Christian Walker’s hits in the 7th and 8th were key parts of the rallies that eventually put the game away.

Here is your highlight reel for the game:

FANGRAPHS BOX SCORE

WPA Leaders: Zach Davies +.16, Christian Walker +.15, Joe Mantiply +.14, Jake McCarthy +.13

Off with their heads ! Carson Kelly -.15, Daulton Varsho -.11

Michael McDermott walks off with the COTD, part topical humor, part walk of shame ;)

The 2nd and final game of this series starts tomorrow at 5:10 P.M. Arizona Time. Zac Gallen goes against Brady Singer.