Snake Bytes: 8/23 - Off to KC

Diamondbacks News

Chase Field to host 20th Perfect Game All-American Classic

Perfect Game hosts their yearly All-American Classic, featuring some of the top high school prospects for the 2023 MLB Draft cycle. The game itself will be 5:00PM MST at Chase Field.

Diamondbacks claim RHP Reyes Moronta off waivers from Dodgers

The D-backs make another waiver claim on a washed up reliever. The former Giant and Dodger has had some injury issues in recent seasons.

[MLB.com] Updated farm system rankings for 2022

D-backs rank 5th behind the Orioles, Dodgers, Guardians, and Reds. Arizona has 3 of the Top 13 prospects according to MLB Pipeline with Corbin Carroll ranked highest at No. 3.

Around MLB

Arte Moreno Exploring Possible Sale Of Angels

Angels fans rejoice!

Dodgers sign Max Muncy to 1-year extension

Muncy had a $13MM option for 2023 that is now guaranteed plus a $10MM option for 2024.