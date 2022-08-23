Dbacks Farm Report 8/20-8/21: Pfaadt of the land

Saturday August 20th

Reno Aces 4 Salt Lake Bees 2

Brandon Pfaadt (above) tossed seven innings of shutout baseball, giving up just a hit and two walks, while striking out four. Seth Beer gave Pfaadt a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second with a solo HR. The Aces would add three more runs in the seventh inning after Seth Beer led off with a walk and score on a Dominic Canzone triple. Canzone would score on Jake Hager sac fly, and Camden Duzenack would homer to cap off the inning. Keone Kela relieved Pfaadt for the eighth inning and would blow the shutout thanks to allowing two runs on two hits, the latter a two run HR. J.B. Wendelken pitched the ninth, and though he allowed a two out double, he'd get a ground out to end the game.

Amarillo’s game on Saturday was canceled due to rain. No make-up date for it has been announced as yet.

Hillsboro Hops 5 Eugene Emeralds 2

Chad Patrick pitched seven innings and allowed just two runs on seven hits, with no walks and four strikeouts. Patrick allowed both runs in the top of the first, but settled down after that to put up six scoreless innings. The Hops would tie it up in the bottom of the fourth after Jordan Lawler led off with a single, Deyvison de Los Santos reached on an error, and a wild pitch and a Neyfy Castillo single allowed both runners to advance and score. Deyvison de Los Santos would put the Hops up 5-2 with a three-run HR in the bottom of the sixth. Avery Short would then pitch three scoreless innings to close out the game, allowing just a hit and a pair of walks, while striking out five.

Visalia Rawhide 3 Fresno Grizzlies 10

Dylan Ray open the game with three innings, allowing one run on three hits, with no walks, and three strikeouts. Visalia would take a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the third. Brett Johnson led off with a walk, stole second, and scored on a Alvin Guzman one-out double. Joshua Day would score Guzman with a two-out single and advance to second thanks to some headsup baserunning. Day would steal third, but Junior Franco would fly out to end the inning. Unfortunately Liam Norris would be awful in his outing, going just 2.2 innings and allowing seven runs on six hits, three walks, two wild pitches, with a grand slam HR allowed in a five run sixth inning.

The Rawhide did get a run back in the bottom of the fifth, after Brett Johnson led off with a double, advanced to third on a groundout, and scored on Manuel Pena single. Enmanuel Acosta inherited a run from Norris, and allowed that run to score. Acosta would pitch 2.1 innings and allow two more runs on two hits and two walks, with two strikeouts, and a two-run HR allowed. Alfred Morrilo walked a batter in a scoreless ninth inning.

Sunday August 21st

Reno Aces 4 Salt Lake Bees 1

Drey Jameson went 7.0 inning and allowed just a run (in the top of the 5th) on three hits and two walks, with four strikeouts. Taylor Widener followed Jameson with a scoreless eighth inning, and Mitchell Stumpo outched a scoreless ninth, with both allowing just a hit.

The Aces got an early 1-0 lead after Dominic Fletcher and Corbin Carroll hit back-to-back singles to lead off the top of the first. A Buddy Kennedy fly out would advance Fletcher to third, with Carroll stealing second shortly after. Seth Beer would then grounded out to score Fletcher. The Aces tacked on another run in the second thanks to leadoff walk to Jake Hager, whod score on the Camden Duzenack double that followed. Duzenack would make it 3-0 with a two-out solo HR in the fourth. Duzenack would came around to score again in the seventh, after leading off with a walk, stealing second, and scoring on a two-out Dominic Fletcher single.

Amarillo Sod Poodles 2 Midland RockHounds 0

Bryce Jarvis pitched six scoreless innings with three hits, a wild pitch, and three walks allowed, with six strikeouts. He improved his record to 3-4, though his ERA is still up at a hefty 7.69. This was scoreless through four innings, until Tristin English gave Amarillo a 1-0 lead with a solo HR in the top of the fifth. Ti'Quan Forbes added an insurance run by the top of the sixth, manufacturing an additional tally, through a lead off single, a stolen base, a flyout, and a Jorge Barrosa single. On the mound, Kyle Backhus, Brent Teller, and Blake Rogers would follow Jarvis with a perfect inning each, completing the three-hit shutout.

Hillsboro Hops 3 Eugene Emeralds 8

Jameson Hill went six innings, but couldn’t quite deliver a quality start, allowing four runs on three hits and two walks, with seven strikeouts. He was, however, better than Conor Grammes, who pitched himself into trouble, throwing only six strikes in 20 pitches, and was made to pay with a seventh-inning grand-slam after walking the bases loaded in his 0.1 innings of work. The rest of the bullpen tossed 2.2 hitless innings, but the damage had been done. Jordan Lawlar had a walk and a pair of hits, including his third home-run, and also stole a base, while Neyfy Castillo hit his ninth bomb. Both of the home-runs were solo shots, as the Hops dropped to a 50-62 record.

Visalia Rawhide 5 Fresno Grizzlies 7

The game was scoreless going into the fourth, but it took starter Brock Jones and two relievers to get through that frame. By the time they did, the Grizzlies had mauled them for five runs. Jones allowed three runs in three innings, though only one was earned, on two hits and two walks with four strikeouts. Yaifer Perdomo worked long relief, being tagged for two runs over three innings; Luis Tejeda and Listher Soria combined for seven scoreless outs. The Rawhide were held to five hits. Two of those came off the bat of Kevin Graham, who also drove in three runs. Brett Johnson had a double and a walk, along with an RBI.