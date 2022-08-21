Snake Bytes: 8/21 Madbum gave up 5 runs in 5 innings, but...

Team News

Wow. Where do I start. The Dbacks scored 3 runs in the bottom of the 8th inning to make it a 8-7 affair. Then... the top half of the 9th happened.

Albert Pujols steals the show as Diamondbacks lose a wild one to Cardinals

“I think all the baseball fans that are here watching Albert Pujols understand that they’re watching somebody who’s pretty special, who’s done it at a very high level for a very long time,” Lovullo said. “And he’s just is so professional and just such a good human being that I think the fans appreciate that.”

D-backs blown out by St. Louis behind outstanding performances from Cardinals greats

There are some quotes from Kely and Bumgarner.

D-backs seek reset after Cards’ late eruption

Garrett brings power stroke to Diamondbacks as his home runs trend upward in number

D-backs rookie Stone Garrett’s desperation to keep playing has led to power surge

“Last year, we were in Frisco,” Garrett said. “And the hitting coaches suggested maybe finishing with two hands. So we went there and I had two homers that series. So it’s kind of like (an) instantaneous results when I started finishing with two hands. And the Diamondbacks when I came in last year in spring training, they were very vocal about me if I wanted to stay here, I had to do damage at the plate. And I just got that in my head and it was a do or die situation.”

Other Baseball



Potential rule changes receive test run in Triple-A game

This game between the Knights and Mets was an opportunity to show a wider audience some of the results of that process, with three experiments — the automated ball-strike (ABS) challenge system, the pitch timer and bigger bases.

Rodgers’ 4th hit gives Rockies walk-off win

At least April was happy for one of her teams.

‘We had a lot of fun’: Gardy inducted into Twins HOF

Pujols homers twice, sparking thoughts of 700

Yankees set to retire O’Neill’s No. 21

At some point, they are going to have to introduce letters. Now batting “#33R Joe Smith”

‘22 O’s get legend’s approval: ‘I’m in love with this team’

“I’ve been watching every [game],” Powell said on Saturday afternoon. “It kind of reminds me of 1966, the way that we felt as a team — we go out there, and we knew we were going to kick your [butt]. ... I’m in love with this team. I really am.”

Farm Implements



AAA Reno won 4-2 over Salt Lake. Pfaadt went 7IPs and gave up 1 hit and no runs, striking out 4.

AA The Poodles’ game against the Midland Rockhounds was cancelled due to rain. No plans to reschedule.

A Hilsboro won 5-2 over Eugene.

A Visalia lost 10-3 to Fresno. Liam Norris gave up 7 runs in 2.2IP.

Anything Goes



This day in history:

Hawaii became the 50th state in 1959. Some other odds and ends, but nothing that really shouts out at me.

Hawaii’s state flower is the yellow hibiscus. Their state mammal is the Hawaiian monk seal and their state bird is the nene.

Hawaiian state anthem

This day in baseball:

J is the only letter that doesn’t appear on the periodic table.

One of the fun facts for whenever you feel excluded: All 26 letters of the alphabet can be found in the periodic table except for the letter J. Out of the 118 elements, not once is J used.

sad Justin noises.

If you ate nothing but rabbit meat, you would die from protein poisoning.

Rabbit meat is extremely lean. Using it as a sole food source will leave you with too much protein and no fat, which is toxic for the body.