Diamondbacks Farm Report: August 19, 2022

The Diamondbacks Minor League affiliates combined for a 1-3 record.

Top Prospects Performances

Hillsboro SS Jordan Lawlar (#2): 1-for-3, 2B, 2 BB, 1 K

Hillsboro 1B Deyvison De Los Santos (#8): 0-for-4, 2 K

Reno RHP Ryne Nelson (#9): 7 IP, 9 H, 3 R, 2 BB, 5 K, 100 pitches (67 strikes)

AAA: Reno Aces 7, Salt Lake Bees 3; 65-50

Reno scored six runs in the first inning and cruised to victory behind the arm of Ryne Nelson. Nelson delivered seven strong innings for the Aces, allowing just three runs on nine hits, two walks, and five strikeouts. Home runs by Camden Duzenack and Jake Hager in the top of the first chased Bees starter Robinson Pina after recording just a single out with six runs. Dominic Fletcher reached four times with two hits and two walks, as well as picking up his third stolen base with Reno.

AA: Amarillo Sod Poodles 3, Midland RockHounds 8; 54-58

Amarillo starter Deyni Olivero got hammered for five runs in the third inning, followed by Austin Pope allowing two more in the fourth to put the Sod Poodles down 7-0 early. Blaze Alexander’s two-run double in the sixth and Leandro Cedeño sacrifice fly drove in the three runs Amarillo scored in the game, as the hitters were unable to get that big inning to creep back into the game.

High-A: Hillsboro Hops 1, Eugene Emeralds 5; 49-61

Luke Albright’s poor start put the Hops down 5-0 after three innings, which was compounded by the hitters being unable to capitalize with runners in scoring position. Collectively the team went 0-for-7 in that situation and stranded eleven runners on base. Ryan Bliss continued his second half tear with two hits, a double, two walks, and a run scored.

Low-A: Visalia Rawhide 5, Fresno Grizzlies 15; 39-73

A pair of two-run home runs, one hit by Joshua Day and the other hit by Kevin Graham, gave Visalia a temporary 4-2 lead. Unfortunately the pitching staff came unglued around that time, giving up fifteen runs in the final six innings of the game. Jose Cabrera got walloped in the fifth, as part of a five run inning, after starting the game with three consecutive scoreless innings.