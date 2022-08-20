Snake Bytes: 8/20 - Stymied by St. Louis

Diamondbacks News
St. Louis 5, Arizona 1
Tommy Henry surrendered only run through five and a third innings. However, Miles Mikolas was better, surrendering only one through eight full innings. Meanwhile, Kevil Ginkel soiled the linens, coughing up four runs in the seventh inning.
Tommy Henry Continues to Flourish
Facing the likes of Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, and Albert Pujols, Tommy Henry fired another strong game in his fourth start. This time he allowed only one run, a Goldschmidt solo blast, through 5.1 innings.
Goldy Books Henry
The only real blemish in Tommy Henry’s outing was a two-out first inning solo home run by Paul Goldschmidt.
Christian Walker Having Career Year
Don’t let this season’s low batting average fool you. Christian Walker is having himself a fine season at the plate.
Walker is trying to finish strong
Christian Walker in 17 games in August:— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) August 20, 2022
.349 AVG (22-for-63)
1.123 OPS
13 R
6 HR
17 RBI@Dbacks | #Dbacks | @CWALK328 pic.twitter.com/J9NLSFQpV5
Other Baseball News
Snell Starts Day After DUI Collision with His Car
Blake Snell was minding his own business, pulled over to the side of the road by CHP, when his vehicle was struck by a suspected drunk driver. The passenger in Snell’s vehicle reported minor injuries. Snell went on to start the next day, going five innings and allowing three runs.
Marcell Ozuna Arrested for DUI
As this happened in Atlanta, we can be sure that Ozuna wasn’t trying to take out his rival from San Diego.
Sugar Land Space Cowboys Post Historic Inning
The Astros’ AAA affiliate sent 23 men to the plate and scored 17 runs in the sixth inning on Friday night.
Because baseball is filled with odd little quirks
One inning, three true outcomes!— Sugar Land Space Cowboys (@SLSpaceCowboys) August 20, 2022
Yainer Diaz homered, walked and struck out as part of our 17-run inning tonight. pic.twitter.com/HhfI2SZoVE
