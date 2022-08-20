PYW’s 2022: Week 19

***THIS IS A PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCMENT***

Approximately once every 146 seasons, someone runs the bases with their phone in their pocket. The consequences of this are tragic. Running the bases with your phone in your pocket may result in: severe mockery, looking like a dumba**, and missing a game out of a baseball season that is basically already over. Don’t let this happen to you! Don’t text and run!

***THIS HAS BEEN A PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT***

Welcome back! Last week, I asked you to tell us why on earth Rodolfo Castro would have his cell phone in his back pocket. Especially given his poor explaination of putting in his pocket when he went to the bathroom and forgetting about it (boring), your ideas will be even more important. Who knows? Maybe, when the Dark Ages come, all that will remain are your reasons here, and the lame, boring reason will be lost to time! Anyway, in third place, we find Preston Salisbury with 2 recs!

Shameful. It’s one thing for an athlete to get caught going triple digit speeds down the freeway, but then to text and drive as well? Incorrigible.

Next up, we have our first red comment from GuruB with 5 recs!

I actually miss the car warranty calls. For me, they’ve all been replaced by out of state politicians calling me, asking for a Julia who gave them all my phone number to get out of talking to them. Julia, if you’re reading this, you’re a jerk.

And taking the top spot on our podium this week is NikT, with a whopping 9 recs!

Hopefully he checked to make sure it wasn’t actually an ointment that would actually make it worse. Now let’s take a look at those standings, shall we?

Standings Players Recs Players Recs Diamondhacks 13 NikT77 13 Jack Sommers 12 Xerostomia 10 gzimmerm 9 MrRbi17 9 GuruB 5 FatElvis04 3 Rockkstarr12 3 M_lopez 2 Preston Salisbury 2 TucsonTim 1

First of all, welcome GuruB and Preston to the second half leaderboard! Both of them made the podium for the first time this week, and it’s always great to see new names up there. On the other hand, we have a new name at the top of the leaderboard as well! Nik jumps all the way up to a tie for first with Diamondhacks at 13 recs a piece so far. Will Nik finally be the one to break up the Hacks/Jack duopoly? Stay tuned!

You probably have noticed, but after a bit of a rough stretch, Zac Gallen is back. He’s been phenomenal, with a sub 1 ERA over the past thirty days. That’s just insane. But everyone keeps calling him the Milk Man, and I’m just not about it. First of all, it’s kind of uninspired, IMO. Like, really? You’re talking about one of the best young pitchers the Diamondbacks have had in a loooooong time and that’s the best you can come up with? Second, it’s already been done so much better. So this week, I need you to come up with a better nickname for our young ace. Go!