Diamondbacks down Guardians 6-3

Record: 46-57, Pace 72-90

Christian Walker had a three run homer, Carson Kelly hit a solo homer among his three hits, and Alek Thomas had a two run double, providing plenty of offense for Zac Gallen to pick up his 6th win of the year in a 6-3 Diamondbacks victory over the Cleveland Guardians .

Gallen did just enough tonight despite not being overly sharp through a bumpy start to the game. He lasted 5 2⁄ 3 IP while giving up three runs on 6 hits, 3 walks, and 5 K’s. He only had one inning where he retired the side in order, dealing with traffic on the bases all night. But he made pitches when he had to, shutting down Cleveland rallies.

The bullpen was perfect, providing 10 straight outs, with Ian Kennedy striking out the side in the 9th, picking up his 5th save of the year. The defense was good again, playing error free baseball . Daulton Varsho had an oufield assist.

Triston McKenzie was the starting pitcher for the Guardians. Despite the D-backs getting to him tonight, he looks like a very good young pitcher. He should continue to have a lot of success in this league.

Here is your detailed inning by inning breakdown with commentary:

T-1: With Alek Thomas on second base due to a walk, and Ketel Marte on first thanks to a single, Christian Walker hit a three-run homer, his 25th of the year. The ball traveled 432 feet deep into the left field bleachers. It was the second time in two nights he hit a three run bomb, and the third time in his last 7 games.

Christian Walker does it again in Cleveland pic.twitter.com/p26DrewAas — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) August 2, 2022

B-1: The Guardians get one run back on a double by Steven Kwan and a single into the right field corner by Jose Ramirez. Kwan scored on the play but Daulton Varsho threw out Ramirez at second base for his team leading 5th outfield assist of the year.

T-2: Beer, Kelly, and Alcantara went down in order.

B-2: A hit batter, a walk, and an RBI base hit by Luke Maile brought the Guardians within one, making it 3-2 Diamondbacks heading to the third inning.

T-3: D-backs down in order again in the third. McKenzie has retired 8 straight since Walker’s homer, but has thrown 57 pitches.

B-3: A much needed quick 1-2-3 for Gallen got his team back in the dugout. His pitch count is at 38

T-4: A two out single by Jake McCarthy was all they got this inning. At least they broke up the out streak.

B-4: Gallen stranded a couple of one out singles, getting a strikeout and ground out to end the inning.

T-5: A leadoff double by Carson Kelly and a base hit into center by Sergio Alcantara gave the D-backs 2nd and 3rd with nobody out. (Sergio advanced to second on the the throw to third). One out later Alek Thomas hit a grounder up the right field line for a two run double, extending the D-backs lead to 5-2. Ketel lined out to short (99 MPH) and into an unassisted double play as Thomas was caught off the bag. Tough break.

Alek Thomas adds two more to the @Dbacks total. pic.twitter.com/cn4jbh1Q83 — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) August 3, 2022

B-5: Gallen issued a leadoff walk but handled the rest of the inning in order to protect his lead. His pitch count was at 78 through this point.

T-6: Walker and Varsho struckout, and McCarthy grounded out to first.

B-6: A walk and a two out RBI double high off the left field wall by Luke Maile chased Gallen from the game. Kyle Nelson got a ground out to end the threat with the D-backs still in the lead 5-3.

T-7: Carson Kelly crushed his 6th homer of the year to deep left center, against right handed reliever Enyel De Los Santos. It was a 94 MPH fastball up in the zone

Carson Kelly tacks on another run with a solo shot. pic.twitter.com/DFmZvKVHSn — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) August 3, 2022

B-7: Nelson worked a shut down 7th, retiring the top of the Guardians order 1-2-3. Terrific outing by the diminutive lefty

T-8: Ketel hit a 109 MPH bullet to straight away centerfield off reliever Nick Sandlin, but right at the centerfielder for an out. It was his second really hard hit ball, both outs. Ironically his single in the first inning was only 70 MPH into right field. That’s baseball.

B-8: Joe Mantiply had a good inning, striking out two while putting up a zero.

6-3 Diamondbacks heading to the 9th

T-9: Kelly got his third hit of the night with two outs, a single into left. But Geraldo Perdomo, in for Alcantara, grounded out to second to end the inning.

B-9: With Mark Melancon getting some much needed rest, Ian Kennedy came in to lock down the save opportunity and did so in emphatic fashion striking out the side in order, all swinging. Perhaps this is a signal to the team they need to make a change at the closer role?

Fangraphs Box Score

WPA: Christian Walker, +.19, Carson Kelly, +.14, Alek Thomas +.12, and Kyle Nelson +.11

Some O’fers on offense : Josh Rojas -.11, (0-3 with a walk but an out at third base and 3 LOB)

Seth Beer 0-4, w/ 2 K. -.06, Daulton Varsho

COTD:

Spencer comes through with an on site report and surely a happy night.

Tune in tomorrow morning at 10:10 A.M. if you’re able to check out Tommy Henry’s major league debut.