Snake Bytes: 8/02 - Deadline Day

At 3pm MST today, MLB teams will no longer be able to execute trades. Let’s recap some of the deals done.

By Michael McDermott
Washington Nationals v Arizona Diamondbacks Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images

Last Night’s Game

Diamondbacks 5, Indi...er, Guardians 6: MeLLLLLLLLLLancon does it again

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before...

[AP | Arizona Sports] iamondbacks fall to Guardians in 2nd of back-to-back walk-off losses

The Arizona Diamondbacks lost their second game in a row on a walk-off. This time it was against the Guardians in Cleveland.

Diamondbacks Trades

[Nikash Nath | Arizona Sports] D-backs’ David Peralta trade gets ‘C’ grade from ESPN’s Schoenfield

[Anne Rogers | MLB.com] Royals acquire Weaver from D-backs for Rivera

[Arizona Sports] By the numbers: David Peralta’s Diamondbacks tenure

Yesterday’s Deals

Brewers trade Josh Hader to Padres

Yankees acquire Frankie Montas, Lou Trivino

Astros acquire Trey Mancini in three-team trade

White Sox, Red Sox swap Reese McGuire for Jake Diekman

Astros acquire Christian Vazquez from Red Sox

Brewers acquire Matt Bush from Rangers for Mark Mathias, Antoine Kelly

Braves, Astros to swap Will Smith for Jake Odorizzi

Cardinals acquire Jose Quintana, Chris Stratton from Pirates

Braves acquire Robbie Grossman from Tigers

Juan Soto Rumors

Bonus Content

AZ Snake Pit will be hosting a live stream on Twitch, YouTube, and Twitter, starting 30 minutes before the deadline (2:30pm MST)

YouTube

More From AZ Snake Pit

