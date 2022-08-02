Snake Bytes: 8/02 - Deadline Day

Last Night’s Game
Diamondbacks 5, Indi...er, Guardians 6: MeLLLLLLLLLLancon does it again
Stop me if you’ve heard this one before...
[AP | Arizona Sports] iamondbacks fall to Guardians in 2nd of back-to-back walk-off losses
The Arizona Diamondbacks lost their second game in a row on a walk-off. This time it was against the Guardians in Cleveland.
Diamondbacks Trades
[Nikash Nath | Arizona Sports] D-backs’ David Peralta trade gets ‘C’ grade from ESPN’s Schoenfield
[Anne Rogers | MLB.com] Royals acquire Weaver from D-backs for Rivera
[Arizona Sports] By the numbers: David Peralta’s Diamondbacks tenure
Juan Soto Rumors
I am very confident Juan Soto will be traded today, as I told @LaurenShehadi and @markdero7 on @MLBNetwork a moment ago.— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) August 2, 2022
Get ready for a monumental day in @MLB, everyone.
