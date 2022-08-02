Arizona Diamondbacks: August confidence poll

July results

A rough June, the team failing to reach double-digits wins for the first time and going a season worst 9-16, was always going to lead to an obvious downturn in fan confidence. The only question would be, to what degree? Our score had increased to a level not seen since the heady days of May 2021, yet it always felt like a rather fragile improvement, subject to the fickle winds of W/L record. And so it proved, with June’s slump being reflected in a sharp downturn. Here are the numbers:

20% - 1 (not confident in the slightest)

14% - 2

25% - 3

17% - 4

17% - 5

2% - 6

5% - 7

0% - 8

2% - 9 (very, very, VERY confident)

In case you are wondering: yes, I am quite aware that the above adds up to 102%. This is a result of rounding which, this month, somehow all went in an upward direction. That aside, at least we did manage to stave off “1” being the most popular category, though the number there close to tripled from last month’s 7% figure. Conversely, the numbers at the top end, from “6” and above, cratered from 26% to 8%. The overall impact was a nasty drop of 1.34 points, declining from 4.63 back to 3.29. That’s basically down around the same range it was on Opening Day.

Below, you can see the breakdown for the past 12 polls’ results, followed by the line graph showing the trends over this and previous seasons.

August poll

A couple of things have happened, as well as the team having a... kinda meh July (better than June, but still short of a winning record). Firstly, there was the draft, where the team now has (among a number of other prospects) Druw Jones in the pipeline... or, he will be, as soon as he recovers from that pesky shoulder injury. It’s always nice to have fresh meat, yet was there perhaps a sense the team might have done more? There’s also the trade deadline which, while less than 24 hours away, has already impacted the team with the departure of their longest-tenured player for Tampa, in David Peralta. It was, perhaps, inevitable - yet that doesn’t make it any more fun.

But what do you reckon? As ever, feel free to explain your choice in the comments, especially if it has changed from the previous one.