SnakeBytes 8/19: Giants Vanquished

Diamondbacks News

(Arizona Sports) Zac Gallen extends scoreless streak to 21 innings, D-backs blank Giants

Zac Gallen struck out a career-high 12 in 7.1 innings, extending his shutout streak and pitching the Arizona Diamondbacks past the San Francisco Giants 5-0 on Thursday.

Gallen (9-2) limited the Giants to four hits and has now thrown 21.1 consecutive scoreless innings. The right-hander has won five straight decisions since his last loss on June 10 at Philadelphia.

(San Francisco Chronicle) Diamondbacks flash athleticism while playing spoiler against Giants

“There’s a complete difference over there,” Brandon Belt said of the Diamondbacks’ improved performance. “They’ve always been scrappy, but they’ve taken that to a new level this year. They look like they go out there and expect to win ballgames. I’m not sure that was the case last year.”

(AZ Central) Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen says Corbin Carroll promotion is coming — just not quite yet

“I would be hard pressed to go back and find a player who has probably climbed through the system as a high school kid in 130 games (and be) on the precipice of the big leagues,” Hazen said. “Now, that’s a credit to him, but there’s still some things, both offensively and defensively, I want to be sure of before we call him up.”

MLB News

(Fox Sports) ASTROS TRAMPLE WHITE SOX 21-5, BREGMAN HITS TWO HOME RUNS

Alex Bregman hit two homers and two doubles, driving in a career-high six runs and powering the Houston Astros past the Chicago White Sox, 21-5, on Thursday.

Houston’s run total tied for the second most in team history — the Astros scored 23 against Baltimore in 2019.

(Yahoo! Sports) Have you noticed MLB overturning more calls at the plate? Here’s why

You may have noticed an uptick in out calls at home plate getting overturned on review lately, with the mic’d-up umpires talking about violations of the collision rule or home plate blocking. Well, teams and players have noticed, too. And some of them are frustrated with what they feel is a new crackdown midseason. The numbers show those kinds of plays are getting overturned more this year. Whether that’s the result of player behavior changing or a shift in how umpires enforce an existing rule is murkier.

(MLB.com) Here is the best player at every age, from 21-42

Thus, today, in honor of the inexorable nature of time itself, we take a look at the best baseball player at each age in the sport. Now, for the sake of simplicity, we are going with their “baseball age,” which is the age they were on June 30 of this year, as opposed to their actual age at this exact second. This allows us to not sweat individual birthdays so much, giving us a universal figure to work from, and it also, if I’m being honest, makes it a lot easier to search on Baseball Reference.

(MLBTR) Braves Have Opened Extension Talks With Dansby Swanson

Presented without comment