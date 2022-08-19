Diamondbacks Farm Report: August 18, 2022

The Diamondbacks Minor League affiliates combined for a 2-2 record.

Top Prospects Performances

Reno CF Corbin Carroll (#1): 1-for-4, solo HR (5), K

Hillsboro DH Jordan Lawlar (#2): 1-for-4, RBI, 2 SB (12), R, K

Hillsboro 3B Deyvison De Los Santos (#8): 1-for-4, HR (7), BB, 2 RBI, 2 R, 2 K

AAA: Reno Aces 3, Salt Lake Bees 5; 64-50

Box Score | Statcast

Corbin Martin got lit up for five runs in the fourth, digging a hole too deep for the Aces to climb out of. Martin allowed those five runs on six hits, two walks, and two strikeouts in 5 1⁄ 3 innings. Reno got on the board in the fifth when a balk scored Dominic Canzone from third and an RBI groundout from Camden Duzenack scored another run. Corbin Carroll hit his fifth home run with Reno in the sixth, shown above. Canzone had a pair of doubles in four at-bats.

AA: Amarillo Sod Poodles 9, Midland RockHounds 1; 54-57

Box Score

Ross Carver held the RockHounds to one run in six innings with two strikeouts and two walks, but his strong start was overshadowed by an impressive offensive attack. The Amarillo lineup totaled nine runs on 20 hits, led by Leandro Cedeno who had a 5-for-5 day with a home run and three RBI, and all nine starters recorded a hit in the game. The Sod Poodles bullpen was equally as good, firing three shutout innings although the game had been decided before then.

High-A: Hillsboro Hops 10, Eugene Emeralds 1; 49-60

Box Score

The young talent was on full display as Jordan Lawlar, Ryan Bliss, Deyvison De Los Santos, and A.J. Vukovich got to show off in this game. Jordan Lawlar had an eventful first inning as he recorded an RBI single, stole second, advanced to third on an error, then stole home in the above highlight. Deyvison De Los Santos and A.J. Vukovich both flexed their plus power tools with home runs to right and center field respectively. Ryan Bliss had two hits, walked, and scored three times out of the leadoff spot. While the young hitters were showing off, Scott Randall quietly pitched six shutout innings with one walk and 4 strikeouts.

Low-A: Visalia Rawhide 8, Fresno Grizzlies 10; 39-72

Box Score

Visalia hitters had a nice game, picking up seven extra base hits and six walks, but the pitching let them down. Gavin Conticello was a home run short of the cycle and Sergio Gutierrez hit a two-run homer as part of a four-run second inning. Yu-Min Lin got roughed up for five runs (four earned) in four innings, allowing five hits, walking three, and striking out four. That wasn’t too particularly bad, but the bullpen could not stem the bleeding in this game despite inheriting a 7-5 lead. Zach Barnes immediately coughed up two runs in the fifth. Alfred Morillo gave up an unearned run in the seventh inning. In the ninth, Listher Sosa gave up a pair of runs, although only one was earned. After loading the bases, the Rawhide weren’t quite able to turn an inning-ending double play and a throwing error on a stolen base attempt led to the second run scoring.