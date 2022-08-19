Filed under: Stream 2022 Diamondbacks Games Game #119: 8/19, Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Contributors: Jim McLennan / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game #119: 8/19, Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email 1 Total Update Since Aug 19, 2022, 8:00pm EDT Follow this stream August 19 Diamondbacks Game Preview #119: 8/19 vs. Cardinals By Jim McLennan@AZSnakepit / new The immediate impact of Stone Garrett / new