Diamondbacks Farm Report: August 17, 2022

The Diamondbacks Minor League affiliates combined for a 3-1 record

Top Prospects Performances

Reno RF Corbin Carroll (#1): 2-for-5, 2 2B, RBI, K

Hillsboro SS Jordan Lawlar (#2): 1-for-3, 2B, BB, SB (10), 2 R, 1 K

Amarillo LHP Blake Walston (#4): 5 2⁄ 3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 7 K, 95 pitches (59 strikes)

AAA: Reno Aces 7, Salt Lake Bees 4; 64-49

Box Score | Statcast

Eight doubles allowed the Aces to come ahead in a battle of the bullpens. Corbin Carroll, Camden Duzenack, Dominic Fletcher, Jake Hager and Jancarlos Cintron each recorded doubles with Carroll and Duzenack getting multiple doubles. Jeff Bain allowed one run in the first three innings as the opener. Blake Workman allowed three runs in 1 1⁄ 3 innings, but was awarded the win. With a small lead, the trio of Taylor Widener, J.B. Wendelken and Keone Kela combined for 4 2⁄ 3 scoreless innings with just one hit, one walk, and three strikeouts to close it out.

AA: Amarillo Sod Poodles 3, Midland RockHounds 2; 53-57

Box Score

Blake Walston shook off a second inning home run to post a quality start for Amarillo, holding Midland to two runs in 5 2⁄ 3 innings with one walk and seven strikeouts. The Sod Poodles made their comeback in the middle innings, tying the game on a bloop single to left from Roby Enriquez. Juan Centeno plated Enriquez later in the inning with a groundout to give Amarillo a 3-2 lead. Brent Teller made that lead hold for the final three innings, punching out five of the ten hitters he faced, to pick up his first AA save.

High-A: Hillsboro Hops 5, Eugene Emeralds 3; 48-60

Box Score

Hillsboro broke a 3-3 tie in the seventh with a pair of runs, but it was their base stealing that made a difference in this game. Yilber Diaz allowed one run on one hit, two walks, and one strikeout. Conor Grammes got touched up in the sixth, as a passed ball and two hits resulted in Eugene to take a 3-1 lead. The Hops answered with two in the seventh, as Ryan Bliss and Jordan Lawlar reached via a hit by pitch and a walk. Both runners scored on a double steal and a throwing error by Emeralds catcher Patrick Bailey.

After tying the game in the sixth, the Hops went to work in the seventh. A leadoff walk and a single set things up for Ramses Malave, who crushed a ball to left that one-hopped the fence for an RBI double. After a wild pitch, the Hops had a 5-3 lead. Gerald Ogando, who became the winning pitcher, pitched a scoreless eighth thanks to a 3-6-1 double play to erase a leadoff walk. Christian Montes De Oca struggled with traffic, but got a 6-4-3 double play and a strikeout to escape the ninth inning with a save.

Low-A: Visalia Rawhide 1, Fresno Grizzlies 6; 39-71

Box Score